Victory Capital Management Inc. Acquires 14,638 Shares of IPG Photonics Co. (NASDAQ:IPGP)

Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its holdings in IPG Photonics Co. (NASDAQ:IPGP) by 4.2% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 364,639 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after buying an additional 14,638 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. owned approximately 0.68% of IPG Photonics worth $61,978,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of IPGP. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC increased its position in IPG Photonics by 89.9% in the 3rd quarter. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC now owns 169 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 80 shares during the period. Jacobi Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of IPG Photonics by 124.7% during the 2nd quarter. Jacobi Capital Management LLC now owns 427 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 237 shares in the last quarter. tru Independence LLC acquired a new stake in shares of IPG Photonics during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $34,000. Bessemer Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of IPG Photonics by 418.9% during the 2nd quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 275 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $44,000 after purchasing an additional 222 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cerebellum GP LLC acquired a new stake in shares of IPG Photonics during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $50,000. 63.47% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get IPG Photonics alerts:

Several analysts have recently weighed in on IPGP shares. Citigroup lifted their price objective on IPG Photonics from $166.00 to $192.90 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 5th. Canaccord Genuity lifted their price objective on IPG Photonics from $174.00 to $177.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, November 2nd. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “hold” rating on shares of IPG Photonics in a report on Monday, November 2nd. BidaskClub raised IPG Photonics from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Thursday, October 22nd. Finally, Northcoast Research raised IPG Photonics from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 3rd. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. IPG Photonics has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $180.43.

In other IPG Photonics news, SVP Eugene A. Shcherbakov sold 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $185.20, for a total value of $555,600.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 37,582 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,960,186.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Valentin P. Gapontsev sold 25,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $203.90, for a total value of $5,097,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 377,330 shares in the company, valued at approximately $76,937,587. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 74,447 shares of company stock worth $14,445,856. Insiders own 34.00% of the company’s stock.

Shares of IPGP stock opened at $201.00 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a current ratio of 10.09 and a quick ratio of 8.25. The firm has a market cap of $10.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 102.03 and a beta of 1.52. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $189.53 and its 200 day simple moving average is $167.94. IPG Photonics Co. has a one year low of $98.04 and a one year high of $214.61.

IPG Photonics (NASDAQ:IPGP) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 4th. The semiconductor company reported $0.66 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.89 by ($0.23). The business had revenue of $318.40 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $304.00 million. IPG Photonics had a return on equity of 7.76% and a net margin of 9.04%. IPG Photonics’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.07 EPS. On average, research analysts anticipate that IPG Photonics Co. will post 3.63 earnings per share for the current year.

IPG Photonics Company Profile

IPG Photonics Corporation develops and manufactures a range of high-performance fiber lasers, fiber amplifiers, and diode lasers used in various applications primarily in materials processing worldwide. The company's laser products include high power lasers; fiber pigtailed packaged diodes and fiber coupled direct diode laser systems; high-energy pulsed lasers, multi-wavelength and tunable lasers, and single-polarization and single-frequency lasers; and high power optical fiber delivery cables, fiber couplers, beam switches, chillers, scanners, and other accessories.

Featured Story: Oversold

Receive News & Ratings for IPG Photonics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for IPG Photonics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.