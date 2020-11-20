Victory Capital Management Inc. Acquires 240,600 Shares of AngioDynamics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ANGO)

Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of AngioDynamics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ANGO) by 5.0% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 5,056,660 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after purchasing an additional 240,600 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. owned 13.32% of AngioDynamics worth $60,983,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. bought a new position in shares of AngioDynamics during the first quarter valued at approximately $53,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank increased its position in shares of AngioDynamics by 145.2% during the second quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 5,399 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $55,000 after acquiring an additional 3,197 shares in the last quarter. First Quadrant L P CA bought a new stake in shares of AngioDynamics during the second quarter valued at approximately $93,000. Cigna Investments Inc. New bought a new stake in shares of AngioDynamics during the second quarter valued at approximately $103,000. Finally, 6 Meridian increased its position in shares of AngioDynamics by 10.1% during the third quarter. 6 Meridian now owns 11,692 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $141,000 after acquiring an additional 1,071 shares in the last quarter. 92.36% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NASDAQ:ANGO opened at $12.43 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 3.57, a quick ratio of 2.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09. AngioDynamics, Inc. has a 12 month low of $7.48 and a 12 month high of $17.24. The company has a market cap of $471.76 million, a PE ratio of -2.81 and a beta of 0.60. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $11.42 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $10.25.

AngioDynamics (NASDAQ:ANGO) last posted its earnings results on Sunday, October 4th. The medical instruments supplier reported $0.02 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.07) by $0.09. AngioDynamics had a negative net margin of 62.90% and a positive return on equity of 0.18%. The business had revenue of $70.20 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $65.10 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.08 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 6.4% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts forecast that AngioDynamics, Inc. will post 0.01 earnings per share for the current year.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on ANGO. BidaskClub raised shares of AngioDynamics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 10th. Canaccord Genuity reissued a “hold” rating and set a $14.00 price target on shares of AngioDynamics in a research report on Wednesday, September 30th.

About AngioDynamics

AngioDynamics, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells various medical, surgical, and diagnostic devices for the treatment of peripheral vascular disease and vascular access; and for use in oncology and surgical settings in the United States and internationally. The company provides NanoKnife ablation systems for the surgical ablation of soft tissues; solero microwave tissue ablation systems; and radiofrequency ablation products for ablating solid cancerous or benign tumors.

