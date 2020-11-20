Victory Capital Management Inc. Acquires 30,664 Shares of Nevro Corp. (NYSE:NVRO)

Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its holdings in Nevro Corp. (NYSE:NVRO) by 7.6% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 436,253 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 30,664 shares during the quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Nevro were worth $60,770,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. LPL Financial LLC increased its holdings in shares of Nevro by 21.9% in the third quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 3,582 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $499,000 after acquiring an additional 643 shares in the last quarter. Swiss National Bank grew its holdings in shares of Nevro by 8.4% during the third quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 73,200 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $10,197,000 after buying an additional 5,700 shares in the last quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System grew its holdings in shares of Nevro by 5.0% during the third quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 14,628 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $2,038,000 after buying an additional 700 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Nevro by 0.6% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,481,879 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $485,027,000 after buying an additional 20,130 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Aperio Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of Nevro by 5.0% during the third quarter. Aperio Group LLC now owns 4,525 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $631,000 after buying an additional 215 shares in the last quarter.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on NVRO. SVB Leerink increased their price objective on Nevro from $165.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, October 12th. ValuEngine upgraded Nevro from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Saturday, August 22nd. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on Nevro from $141.00 to $153.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, August 6th. Canaccord Genuity increased their price objective on Nevro from $116.00 to $153.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 6th. Finally, JMP Securities reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $190.00 price target (up from $150.00) on shares of Nevro in a research report on Wednesday, November 11th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $156.08.

NVRO opened at $172.54 on Friday. Nevro Corp. has a 12-month low of $65.05 and a 12-month high of $175.71. The stock has a market cap of $5.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -63.43 and a beta of 0.99. The business has a 50 day moving average of $154.45 and a 200-day moving average of $135.48. The company has a quick ratio of 2.83, a current ratio of 3.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37.

Nevro (NYSE:NVRO) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 5th. The medical equipment provider reported ($0.29) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.59) by $0.30. Nevro had a negative return on equity of 38.86% and a negative net margin of 27.22%. The company had revenue of $108.46 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $104.00 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted ($0.58) earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 8.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts expect that Nevro Corp. will post -2.96 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, insider Niamh Louise Pellegrini sold 1,750 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $150.63, for a total transaction of $263,602.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Michael F. Demane sold 21,432 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $150.35, for a total value of $3,222,301.20. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 51,049 shares of company stock valued at $7,489,543. Insiders own 7.60% of the company’s stock.

Nevro Corp., a medical device company, provides products for the patients suffering from chronic pain in the United States and internationally. The company develops and commercializes the Senza spinal cord stimulation system, an evidence-based neuromodulation platform for the treatment of chronic pain.

