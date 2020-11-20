Victory Capital Management Inc. Acquires 377,802 Shares of Korn Ferry (NYSE:KFY)

Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its holdings in Korn Ferry (NYSE:KFY) by 20.2% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,250,228 shares of the business services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 377,802 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Korn Ferry were worth $65,256,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its position in shares of Korn Ferry by 2.6% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,145,104 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $35,189,000 after purchasing an additional 28,798 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Korn Ferry by 4.1% during the 3rd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 459,879 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $13,336,000 after purchasing an additional 17,918 shares during the period. Chartwell Investment Partners LLC raised its position in shares of Korn Ferry by 3.9% during the 2nd quarter. Chartwell Investment Partners LLC now owns 332,735 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $10,225,000 after purchasing an additional 12,478 shares during the period. Two Sigma Advisers LP raised its position in shares of Korn Ferry by 1.1% during the 2nd quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 238,983 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $7,344,000 after purchasing an additional 2,500 shares during the period. Finally, Kornitzer Capital Management Inc. KS raised its position in shares of Korn Ferry by 43.6% during the 2nd quarter. Kornitzer Capital Management Inc. KS now owns 197,335 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $6,064,000 after purchasing an additional 59,875 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.36% of the company’s stock.

In other Korn Ferry news, CEO Gary D. Burnison acquired 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 10th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $28.56 per share, with a total value of $28,560.00. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 520,400 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $14,862,624. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders acquired a total of 2,000 shares of company stock valued at $57,035 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 2.08% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:KFY opened at $38.69 on Friday. Korn Ferry has a 52 week low of $21.45 and a 52 week high of $43.99. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.12 billion, a P/E ratio of 73.00 and a beta of 1.46. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $32.45 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $30.30. The company has a quick ratio of 2.23, a current ratio of 2.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32.

Korn Ferry (NYSE:KFY) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, September 3rd. The business services provider reported ($0.19) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.08 by ($0.27). Korn Ferry had a return on equity of 8.69% and a net margin of 1.70%. The business had revenue of $344.10 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $360.92 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.76 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 29.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect that Korn Ferry will post -0.03 earnings per share for the current year.

Several analysts have recently commented on KFY shares. Truist decreased their price objective on shares of Korn Ferry from $37.00 to $34.00 in a research report on Monday, August 24th. ValuEngine raised shares of Korn Ferry from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 3rd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Korn Ferry from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 5th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $39.00.

Korn Ferry, together with its subsidiaries, provides organizational consulting services worldwide. It operates through four segments: Consulting, Digital, Executive Search, and RPO (Recruitment Process Outsourcing) & Professional Search. The company provides executive search services to fill executive-level positions, such as board directors, chief executive officers, chief financial officers, chief operating officers, chief information officers, chief human resource officers, and other senior executive officers for clients in the industrial, financial services, life sciences/healthcare provider, consumer, technology, and educational/not-for-profit market sectors.

