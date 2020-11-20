Victory Capital Management Inc. Acquires 41,082 Shares of Domino’s Pizza, Inc. (NYSE:DPZ)

Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in Domino’s Pizza, Inc. (NYSE:DPZ) by 36.0% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 155,198 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after buying an additional 41,082 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. owned about 0.39% of Domino’s Pizza worth $66,003,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in DPZ. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC raised its stake in Domino’s Pizza by 118.9% in the second quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 81 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 44 shares during the period. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. raised its stake in Domino’s Pizza by 13.0% in the second quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 6,671 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $2,465,000 after buying an additional 767 shares during the period. New York State Teachers Retirement System grew its position in shares of Domino’s Pizza by 16.3% in the second quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System now owns 67,100 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $24,789,000 after purchasing an additional 9,425 shares during the last quarter. M&G Investment Management Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Domino’s Pizza in the second quarter valued at approximately $656,000. Finally, Banque Cantonale Vaudoise grew its position in shares of Domino’s Pizza by 54.5% in the second quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise now owns 3,400 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $1,256,000 after purchasing an additional 1,200 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.97% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:DPZ opened at $385.04 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $15.17 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.99, a P/E/G ratio of 2.22 and a beta of 0.41. Domino’s Pizza, Inc. has a 12-month low of $270.08 and a 12-month high of $435.58. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $397.54 and a 200 day simple moving average of $390.61.

Domino’s Pizza (NYSE:DPZ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, October 13th. The restaurant operator reported $2.49 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.79 by ($0.30). The company had revenue of $967.70 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $954.92 million. Domino’s Pizza had a negative return on equity of 14.11% and a net margin of 11.98%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 17.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $2.05 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Domino’s Pizza, Inc. will post 12.42 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 30th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, December 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.78 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, December 14th. This represents a $3.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.81%. Domino’s Pizza’s payout ratio is currently 32.60%.

In other Domino’s Pizza news, EVP Thomas Benjamin Curtis sold 1,125 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $418.65, for a total transaction of $470,981.25. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 12,263 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,133,904.95. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Andy Ballard sold 700 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $418.68, for a total value of $293,076.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 1,895 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $793,398.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 4,795 shares of company stock valued at $2,024,867. Company insiders own 1.74% of the company’s stock.

DPZ has been the topic of several research reports. MKM Partners upped their target price on Domino’s Pizza from $385.00 to $445.00 in a research report on Friday, October 2nd. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Domino’s Pizza from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $403.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, August 11th. Cowen raised Domino’s Pizza from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their target price for the company from $445.00 to $450.00 in a research report on Friday, September 11th. JMP Securities decreased their target price on Domino’s Pizza from $458.00 to $455.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 9th. Finally, KeyCorp started coverage on Domino’s Pizza in a research report on Thursday, October 1st. They issued a “sector weight” rating on the stock. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Domino’s Pizza currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $422.86.

Domino's Pizza, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a pizza delivery company in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: U.S. Stores, International Franchise, and Supply Chain. The company offers pizzas under the Domino's brand name through company-owned and franchised stores.

