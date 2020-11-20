Victory Capital Management Inc. Boosts Position in ABM Industries Incorporated (NYSE:ABM)

Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its stake in ABM Industries Incorporated (NYSE:ABM) by 1.5% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 1,598,488 shares of the business services provider’s stock after buying an additional 23,473 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. owned about 2.40% of ABM Industries worth $58,601,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Swiss National Bank raised its position in ABM Industries by 1.3% during the 3rd quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 151,000 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $5,536,000 after purchasing an additional 2,000 shares in the last quarter. M&T Bank Corp raised its holdings in shares of ABM Industries by 26.9% in the third quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 19,904 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $730,000 after acquiring an additional 4,223 shares in the last quarter. Trexquant Investment LP purchased a new stake in ABM Industries in the third quarter worth about $746,000. California Public Employees Retirement System lifted its stake in ABM Industries by 3.5% in the third quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 153,600 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $5,631,000 after acquiring an additional 5,133 shares during the period. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP lifted its stake in ABM Industries by 66.8% in the third quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 51,631 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,893,000 after acquiring an additional 20,674 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.10% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE ABM opened at $38.25 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a quick ratio of 1.50 and a current ratio of 1.50. The company has a market cap of $2.55 billion, a PE ratio of -424.95 and a beta of 1.28. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $36.57 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $35.74. ABM Industries Incorporated has a fifty-two week low of $19.79 and a fifty-two week high of $41.32.

ABM Industries (NYSE:ABM) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, September 8th. The business services provider reported $0.75 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.42 by $0.33. ABM Industries had a positive return on equity of 10.85% and a negative net margin of 0.08%. The business had revenue of $1.39 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.47 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.60 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was down 15.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts predict that ABM Industries Incorporated will post 2.46 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, November 2nd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, October 1st were paid a dividend of $0.185 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, September 30th. This represents a $0.74 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.93%. ABM Industries’s payout ratio is 36.10%.

In other news, Director Linda Chavez sold 1,360 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.12, for a total transaction of $50,483.20. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Scott B. Salmirs sold 25,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.20, for a total value of $930,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 28,413 shares of company stock worth $1,055,825 in the last 90 days. Insiders own 0.34% of the company’s stock.

ABM has been the subject of a number of research reports. Sidoti raised shares of ABM Industries from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 17th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of ABM Industries from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $40.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, August 18th. Finally, ValuEngine cut shares of ABM Industries from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, September 10th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. ABM Industries has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $40.00.

ABM Industries Incorporated provides integrated facility solutions in the United States and internationally. The company operates through Business & Industry, Aviation, Technology & Manufacturing, Education, and Technical Solutions segments. It provides janitorial, facilities engineering, parking, custodial, landscaping and ground, and mechanical and electrical services; and vehicle maintenance and other services to rental car providers.

