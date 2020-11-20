Victory Capital Management Inc. Boosts Stock Holdings in Sage Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:SAGE)

Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Sage Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:SAGE) by 9.7% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 1,076,737 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after acquiring an additional 95,631 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. owned 2.07% of Sage Therapeutics worth $65,810,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Sage Therapeutics in the 1st quarter worth $25,000. US Bancorp DE grew its stake in shares of Sage Therapeutics by 62.7% in the 2nd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 906 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $38,000 after buying an additional 349 shares in the last quarter. Prospera Financial Services Inc purchased a new position in shares of Sage Therapeutics in the 3rd quarter worth $68,000. Macquarie Group Ltd. grew its stake in shares of Sage Therapeutics by 32.2% in the 2nd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 2,247 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $93,000 after buying an additional 547 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Private Advisor Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Sage Therapeutics in the 2nd quarter worth $123,000.

Shares of SAGE opened at $74.93 on Friday. Sage Therapeutics, Inc. has a 1-year low of $25.01 and a 1-year high of $155.33. The company has a 50-day moving average of $70.33 and a 200 day moving average of $51.76. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.90 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.35 and a beta of 2.45.

Sage Therapeutics (NASDAQ:SAGE) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 5th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($2.03) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($2.30) by $0.27. Sage Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 6,869.15% and a negative return on equity of 64.54%. The company had revenue of $1.64 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.85 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted ($3.48) EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 54.1% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts predict that Sage Therapeutics, Inc. will post -9.39 EPS for the current year.

A number of brokerages have commented on SAGE. Raymond James raised shares of Sage Therapeutics from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $70.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Monday, August 10th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price target on shares of Sage Therapeutics from $79.00 to $89.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, November 6th. Citigroup lifted their price target on shares of Sage Therapeutics from $54.00 to $67.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, September 11th. HC Wainwright lifted their price target on shares of Sage Therapeutics from $76.00 to $81.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, November 6th. Finally, ValuEngine raised shares of Sage Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 5th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have assigned a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $89.62.

Sage Therapeutics, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, develops and commercializes novel medicines to treat central nervous system (CNS) disorders. Its lead product candidate is ZULRESSO, a proprietary intravenous formulation of brexanolone for the treatment of postpartum depression (PPD). The company's product pipeline also includes SAGE-217, a novel neuroactive steroid, which is in Phase III clinical trials for treating PPD, major depressive disorders, bipolar depression, and generalized anxiety disorders; and SAGE-324, a novel compound that is in Phase II clinical trial to treat essential tremors, as well as has completed Phase I clinical trial for epileptiform disorders and Parkinson's diseases.

