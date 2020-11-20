Victory Capital Management Inc. Buys 11,585 Shares of Nordson Co. (NASDAQ:NDSN)

Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in Nordson Co. (NASDAQ:NDSN) by 3.5% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 340,220 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 11,585 shares during the quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. owned approximately 0.59% of Nordson worth $65,262,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of NDSN. FMR LLC raised its position in Nordson by 117.8% in the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 809,998 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $153,664,000 after purchasing an additional 438,053 shares during the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. bought a new position in Nordson in the 2nd quarter valued at $39,952,000. TimesSquare Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Nordson in the 2nd quarter valued at $34,679,000. Royal London Asset Management Ltd. raised its position in Nordson by 1,657.8% in the 3rd quarter. Royal London Asset Management Ltd. now owns 140,587 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $26,920,000 after purchasing an additional 132,589 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC raised its position in Nordson by 14.8% in the 2nd quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC now owns 992,237 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $187,796,000 after purchasing an additional 127,883 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 70.67% of the company’s stock.

NDSN stock opened at $202.31 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.22, a current ratio of 3.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70. Nordson Co. has a twelve month low of $96.46 and a twelve month high of $216.87. The business has a fifty day moving average of $201.61 and a 200-day moving average of $191.10. The company has a market cap of $11.74 billion, a P/E ratio of 35.37, a PEG ratio of 2.42 and a beta of 1.04.

Nordson (NASDAQ:NDSN) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 19th. The industrial products company reported $1.42 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.34 by $0.08. Nordson had a return on equity of 19.95% and a net margin of 15.54%. The business had revenue of $538.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $503.36 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.62 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 3.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Nordson Co. will post 5.42 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, EVP Shelly Peet sold 11,000 shares of Nordson stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $201.25, for a total transaction of $2,213,750.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 31,528 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,345,010. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Mary G. Puma sold 1,848 shares of Nordson stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $198.12, for a total value of $366,125.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 16,848 shares of company stock valued at $3,374,676. 2.01% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on the company. Oppenheimer reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Nordson in a research report on Wednesday, August 19th. BidaskClub upgraded Nordson from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 22nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $189.83.

Nordson Corporation engineers, manufactures, and markets products and systems to dispense, apply, and control adhesives, coatings, polymers, sealants, biomaterials, and other fluids worldwide. Its Adhesive Dispensing Systems segment provides dispensing, coating, and laminating systems for adhesives, lotions, liquids, and fibers to disposable products and roll goods; automated adhesive dispensing systems used in packaged goods industries; components and systems used in the thermoplastic melt stream; and product assembly systems for use in paper and paperboard converting applications, and manufacturing roll goods, as well as for the assembly of plastic, metal, and wood products.

