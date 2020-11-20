Victory Capital Management Inc. Buys 121,626 Shares of Simpson Manufacturing Co., Inc. (NYSE:SSD)

Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Simpson Manufacturing Co., Inc. (NYSE:SSD) by 22.6% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 660,038 shares of the construction company’s stock after acquiring an additional 121,626 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. owned about 1.52% of Simpson Manufacturing worth $64,129,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Berman Capital Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Simpson Manufacturing by 103.4% during the third quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 303 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 154 shares in the last quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC raised its holdings in Simpson Manufacturing by 89.7% during the third quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 554 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $54,000 after acquiring an additional 262 shares in the last quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd raised its holdings in Simpson Manufacturing by 70.6% during the third quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd now owns 800 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $73,000 after acquiring an additional 331 shares in the last quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new stake in Simpson Manufacturing in the second quarter valued at approximately $78,000. Finally, Permanens Capital L.P. raised its stake in Simpson Manufacturing by 32.1% in the second quarter. Permanens Capital L.P. now owns 1,030 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $87,000 after buying an additional 250 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.69% of the company’s stock.

SSD has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Robert W. Baird upgraded Simpson Manufacturing from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $106.00 to $112.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 15th. DA Davidson lowered Simpson Manufacturing from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $79.00 to $98.00 in a research note on Tuesday, July 28th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Simpson Manufacturing from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $104.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 16th.

In other news, CEO Karen Winifred Colonias sold 4,935 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $95.82, for a total transaction of $472,871.70. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 39,779 shares in the company, valued at $3,811,623.78. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director James S. Andrasick sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $94.68, for a total value of $94,680.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 9,803 shares of company stock worth $946,581. 0.70% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NYSE SSD opened at $94.81 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $4.12 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.98 and a beta of 1.36. The company has a current ratio of 4.32, a quick ratio of 2.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17. Simpson Manufacturing Co., Inc. has a 1-year low of $47.02 and a 1-year high of $104.33. The business’s 50 day moving average is $93.45 and its 200-day moving average is $89.26.

Simpson Manufacturing (NYSE:SSD) last announced its earnings results on Saturday, October 31st. The construction company reported $1.54 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.99 by $0.55. The company had revenue of $364.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $316.40 million. Simpson Manufacturing had a return on equity of 18.50% and a net margin of 13.71%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 17.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.97 earnings per share. Analysts forecast that Simpson Manufacturing Co., Inc. will post 3.72 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, January 28th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, January 7th will be paid a dividend of $0.23 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, January 6th. This represents a $0.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.97%. Simpson Manufacturing’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 30.87%.

About Simpson Manufacturing

Simpson Manufacturing Co, Inc, through its subsidiaries, designs, engineers, manufactures, and sells wood and concrete building construction products. The company offers wood construction products, including connectors, truss plates, fastening systems, fasteners, shearwalls, and pre-fabricated lateral systems that are used in light-frame construction; and concrete construction products comprising adhesives, specialty chemicals, mechanical anchors, carbide drill bits, powder actuated tools, fiber reinforced materials, and other repair products for use in concrete, masonry, and steel construction, as well as for concrete construction repair, protection, and strengthening applications, which include grouts, coatings, sealers, mortars, fiberglass and fiber-reinforced polymer systems, and asphalt products.

