Victory Capital Management Inc. Cuts Position in Murphy USA Inc. (NYSE:MUSA)

Victory Capital Management Inc. lessened its holdings in Murphy USA Inc. (NYSE:MUSA) by 3.7% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 505,626 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after selling 19,614 shares during the quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. owned about 1.77% of Murphy USA worth $64,857,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the business. Sei Investments Co. grew its holdings in Murphy USA by 110.4% in the third quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 38,213 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $4,911,000 after purchasing an additional 20,054 shares during the period. Commerce Bank purchased a new stake in Murphy USA in the third quarter worth about $212,000. Aperio Group LLC grew its holdings in Murphy USA by 2.5% in the third quarter. Aperio Group LLC now owns 25,944 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $3,328,000 after purchasing an additional 644 shares during the period. GSA Capital Partners LLP purchased a new stake in Murphy USA in the third quarter worth about $293,000. Finally, William Blair Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in Murphy USA by 76.4% in the third quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC now owns 86,945 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $11,152,000 after purchasing an additional 37,658 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.71% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:MUSA opened at $130.82 on Friday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $127.86 and its 200-day moving average price is $125.29. Murphy USA Inc. has a 52 week low of $78.75 and a 52 week high of $144.09. The company has a quick ratio of 0.93, a current ratio of 1.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08. The stock has a market cap of $3.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.50 and a beta of 1.05.

Murphy USA (NYSE:MUSA) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, October 28th. The specialty retailer reported $2.61 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.56 by $0.05. Murphy USA had a net margin of 3.14% and a return on equity of 45.51%. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Murphy USA Inc. will post 13.11 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 1st. Investors of record on Friday, November 13th will be issued a $0.25 dividend. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.76%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 12th. Murphy USA’s dividend payout ratio is currently 19.12%.

In related news, VP Donald R. Smith, Jr. sold 2,679 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $138.50, for a total value of $371,041.50. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 17,235 shares in the company, valued at $2,387,047.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, SVP Robert J. Chumley sold 4,351 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $133.89, for a total transaction of $582,555.39. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 6,901 shares in the company, valued at approximately $923,974.89. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 31,796 shares of company stock worth $4,423,417 in the last 90 days. 7.09% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Murphy USA from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $135.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Friday, October 16th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Murphy USA from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 11th.

Murphy USA Profile

Murphy USA Inc engages in the marketing of retail motor fuel products and convenience merchandise. The company operates retail stores under the Murphy USA and Murphy Express brand names. As of December 31, 2019, it operated 1,489 gasoline stores, including 1,161 Murphy USA and 328 Murphy Express stores principally in the Southeast, Southwest, and Midwest United States.

