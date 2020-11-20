Victory Capital Management Inc. Cuts Position in VictoryShares US 500 Volatility Wtd ETF (NASDAQ:CFA)

Victory Capital Management Inc. cut its stake in VictoryShares US 500 Volatility Wtd ETF (NASDAQ:CFA) by 36.8% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 1,233,522 shares of the company’s stock after selling 717,323 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. owned about 0.11% of VictoryShares US 500 Volatility Wtd ETF worth $66,906,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. Private Advisor Group LLC lifted its stake in VictoryShares US 500 Volatility Wtd ETF by 3.1% in the third quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 303,879 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,482,000 after purchasing an additional 9,139 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates lifted its stake in VictoryShares US 500 Volatility Wtd ETF by 77.1% in the second quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 141,175 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,131,000 after purchasing an additional 61,445 shares during the last quarter. TAP Consulting LLC lifted its stake in VictoryShares US 500 Volatility Wtd ETF by 79.8% in the third quarter. TAP Consulting LLC now owns 37,171 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,016,000 after purchasing an additional 16,497 shares during the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC lifted its stake in VictoryShares US 500 Volatility Wtd ETF by 8.0% in the third quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 23,995 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,301,000 after purchasing an additional 1,778 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Rossmore Private Capital lifted its stake in VictoryShares US 500 Volatility Wtd ETF by 15.2% in the second quarter. Rossmore Private Capital now owns 18,287 shares of the company’s stock worth $924,000 after purchasing an additional 2,412 shares during the last quarter.

VictoryShares US 500 Volatility Wtd ETF stock opened at $59.33 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $56.70 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $53.12. VictoryShares US 500 Volatility Wtd ETF has a twelve month low of $35.41 and a twelve month high of $60.17.

The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Monday, November 16th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 13th were paid a dividend of $0.037 per share. This represents a $0.44 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.75%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, November 12th.

