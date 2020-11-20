Victory Capital Management Inc. Cuts Stock Holdings in Independent Bank Corp. (NASDAQ:INDB)

Victory Capital Management Inc. trimmed its holdings in shares of Independent Bank Corp. (NASDAQ:INDB) by 23.0% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,198,983 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 359,133 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. owned about 3.64% of Independent Bank worth $62,803,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new stake in Independent Bank during the second quarter valued at about $28,000. Private Advisor Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Independent Bank during the second quarter worth about $44,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Independent Bank during the third quarter worth about $96,000. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Independent Bank during the second quarter worth about $205,000. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank boosted its holdings in shares of Independent Bank by 15.9% during the second quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 3,397 shares of the bank’s stock worth $228,000 after purchasing an additional 467 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.24% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Independent Bank from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Friday, July 31st. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Independent Bank from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, November 2nd. DA Davidson reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of Independent Bank in a research note on Monday, September 14th. Piper Sandler decreased their price target on shares of Independent Bank from $68.00 to $58.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, September 28th. Finally, BidaskClub raised shares of Independent Bank from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, October 23rd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $77.00.

Shares of NASDAQ INDB opened at $69.39 on Friday. Independent Bank Corp. has a fifty-two week low of $49.25 and a fifty-two week high of $87.11. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $58.23 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $62.64. The company has a market capitalization of $2.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.43 and a beta of 0.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a current ratio of 0.98.

Independent Bank (NASDAQ:INDB) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, October 22nd. The bank reported $1.07 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.89 by $0.18. Independent Bank had a net margin of 24.99% and a return on equity of 7.97%. On average, analysts forecast that Independent Bank Corp. will post 3.59 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Independent Bank Profile

Independent Bank Corp. operates as the bank holding company for Rockland Trust Company that provides commercial banking products and services to individuals and small-to-medium sized businesses primarily in Massachusetts. Its products and services include demand deposits and time certificates of deposit, as well as checking, money market, and savings accounts.

