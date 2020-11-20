Victory Capital Management Inc. Cuts Stock Holdings in Littelfuse, Inc. (NASDAQ:LFUS)

Victory Capital Management Inc. trimmed its stake in shares of Littelfuse, Inc. (NASDAQ:LFUS) by 1.3% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 376,134 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 4,805 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. owned 1.54% of Littelfuse worth $66,703,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. ProShare Advisors LLC grew its stake in Littelfuse by 125.8% during the second quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 10,798 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,842,000 after acquiring an additional 6,016 shares in the last quarter. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Littelfuse in the 2nd quarter worth $260,000. First Trust Advisors LP grew its stake in shares of Littelfuse by 22.3% in the 2nd quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 52,766 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $9,003,000 after buying an additional 9,638 shares in the last quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc grew its stake in shares of Littelfuse by 5.0% in the 2nd quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc now owns 38,323 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $6,539,000 after buying an additional 1,830 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Strs Ohio grew its stake in shares of Littelfuse by 43.0% in the 2nd quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 37,342 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $6,371,000 after buying an additional 11,227 shares in the last quarter. 95.12% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Littelfuse alerts:

In related news, SVP Matthew Cole sold 200 shares of Littelfuse stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $182.40, for a total transaction of $36,480.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 4,445 shares in the company, valued at approximately $810,768. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, EVP Ryan K. Stafford sold 10,750 shares of Littelfuse stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $208.93, for a total transaction of $2,245,997.50. Insiders have sold a total of 62,791 shares of company stock valued at $13,248,312 in the last quarter. 3.20% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

LFUS stock opened at $231.95 on Friday. Littelfuse, Inc. has a 12 month low of $103.63 and a 12 month high of $235.28. The company has a current ratio of 4.90, a quick ratio of 3.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $200.56 and a 200 day moving average price of $177.97. The stock has a market cap of $5.65 billion, a PE ratio of 61.04, a P/E/G ratio of 3.03 and a beta of 1.08.

Littelfuse (NASDAQ:LFUS) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 28th. The technology company reported $2.16 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.15 by $1.01. Littelfuse had a net margin of 6.77% and a return on equity of 8.76%. Sell-side analysts forecast that Littelfuse, Inc. will post 5.6 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 3rd. Investors of record on Thursday, November 19th will be issued a dividend of $0.48 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 18th. This represents a $1.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.83%. Littelfuse’s payout ratio is 28.15%.

A number of brokerages have commented on LFUS. BidaskClub raised shares of Littelfuse from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 23rd. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price objective on shares of Littelfuse from $155.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 30th. Robert W. Baird reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $218.00 price target on shares of Littelfuse in a research note on Monday, October 19th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Littelfuse from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $208.00 price target for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 8th. Finally, TheStreet raised shares of Littelfuse from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Monday, November 2nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Littelfuse currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $199.50.

Littelfuse Profile

Littelfuse, Inc manufactures and sells circuit protection, power control, and sensing products in the Asia-Pacific, the Americas, and Europe. The company's Electronics segment offers fuses and fuse accessories, positive temperature coefficient resettable fuses, solid state relays, polymer electrostatic discharge suppressors, varistors, magnetic sensing products, gas discharge tubes, and position, fluid, and temperature sensors; and discrete transient voltage suppressor (TVS) diodes, TVS diode arrays, protection and switching thyristors, metal-oxide-semiconductor field-effect transistors, integrated circuits, silicon carbide diodes, and insulated gate bipolar transistors.

Featured Article: How is a buy-side analyst different from a sell-side analyst?

Receive News & Ratings for Littelfuse Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Littelfuse and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.