Victory Capital Management Inc. Decreases Holdings in Church & Dwight Co., Inc. (NYSE:CHD)

Victory Capital Management Inc. lowered its stake in Church & Dwight Co., Inc. (NYSE:CHD) by 56.9% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 629,986 shares of the company’s stock after selling 831,810 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. owned 0.25% of Church & Dwight worth $59,036,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of CHD. M&G Investment Management Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of Church & Dwight in the second quarter worth $1,188,000. First Trust Advisors LP raised its holdings in shares of Church & Dwight by 75.1% in the second quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 272,734 shares of the company’s stock worth $21,082,000 after buying an additional 116,938 shares during the last quarter. Rosenbaum Jay D. purchased a new position in shares of Church & Dwight in the second quarter worth $373,000. Moreno Evelyn V purchased a new position in shares of Church & Dwight in the second quarter worth $232,000. Finally, Adams Diversified Equity Fund Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Church & Dwight in the second quarter worth $5,295,000. 78.47% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE CHD opened at $86.20 on Friday. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $90.49 and its 200-day simple moving average is $85.71. Church & Dwight Co., Inc. has a 52-week low of $47.98 and a 52-week high of $98.96. The firm has a market cap of $21.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.81, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.51 and a beta of 0.42. The company has a quick ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 1.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56.

Church & Dwight (NYSE:CHD) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, October 29th. The company reported $0.70 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.67 by $0.03. Church & Dwight had a net margin of 16.44% and a return on equity of 24.49%. The business had revenue of $1.24 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.20 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.62 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts anticipate that Church & Dwight Co., Inc. will post 2.82 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 16th will be given a $0.24 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 13th. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.11%. Church & Dwight’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 38.87%.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on CHD shares. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of Church & Dwight from $89.00 to $97.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 13th. Citigroup increased their price objective on shares of Church & Dwight from $75.00 to $102.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 4th. Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on shares of Church & Dwight from $97.00 to $102.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, August 3rd. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on shares of Church & Dwight from $65.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Monday, August 3rd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group increased their price objective on shares of Church & Dwight from $86.00 to $111.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, August 3rd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. Church & Dwight has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $95.13.

In other news, CEO Matthew Farrell sold 25,000 shares of Church & Dwight stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $86.13, for a total value of $2,153,250.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 136,640 shares in the company, valued at $11,768,803.20. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 2.00% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Church & Dwight Co, Inc develops, manufactures, and markets household, personal care, and specialty products in the United States and internationally. It operates in three segments: Consumer Domestic, Consumer International, and Specialty Products Division. The company offers cat litters, carpet deodorization, laundry detergents, and baking soda, as well as other baking soda based products under the ARM & HAMMER brand; condoms, lubricants, and vibrators under the TROJAN brand; stain removers, cleaning solutions, laundry detergents, and bleach alternatives under the OXICLEAN brand; battery-operated and manual toothbrushes under the SPINBRUSH brand; home pregnancy and ovulation test kits under the FIRST RESPONSE brand; depilatories under the NAIR brand; oral analgesics under the ORAJEL brand; laundry detergents under the XTRA brand; gummy dietary supplements under the L'IL CRITTERS and VITAFUSION brands; dry shampoos under the BATISTE brand; water flossers and replacement showerheads under the WATERPIK brand; and hair removal products under the FLAWLESS brand.

