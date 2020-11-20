Victory Capital Management Inc. Decreases Stake in Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT)

Victory Capital Management Inc. reduced its holdings in Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT) by 3.8% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 565,612 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock after selling 22,241 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Abbott Laboratories were worth $61,556,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. JustInvest LLC increased its position in Abbott Laboratories by 44.0% during the second quarter. JustInvest LLC now owns 12,672 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock worth $1,159,000 after purchasing an additional 3,873 shares during the last quarter. Rhenman & Partners Asset Management AB increased its position in Abbott Laboratories by 10.8% during the third quarter. Rhenman & Partners Asset Management AB now owns 205,000 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock worth $22,310,000 after purchasing an additional 20,000 shares during the last quarter. Hubbell Strickland Wealth Management LLC increased its position in Abbott Laboratories by 2.4% during the third quarter. Hubbell Strickland Wealth Management LLC now owns 8,777 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock worth $955,000 after purchasing an additional 209 shares during the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new stake in Abbott Laboratories during the second quarter worth about $203,000. Finally, GWM Advisors LLC increased its position in Abbott Laboratories by 4.2% during the third quarter. GWM Advisors LLC now owns 51,846 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock worth $5,643,000 after purchasing an additional 2,111 shares during the last quarter. 63.94% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, EVP Daniel Gesua Sive Salvadori sold 42,479 shares of Abbott Laboratories stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $111.86, for a total value of $4,751,700.94. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 144,912 shares in the company, valued at $16,209,856.32. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Robert E. Funck sold 83,333 shares of Abbott Laboratories stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $108.83, for a total transaction of $9,069,130.39. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 265,550 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $28,899,806.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 168,252 shares of company stock valued at $18,352,259 in the last quarter. 1.70% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of ABT stock opened at $111.00 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a quick ratio of 1.19 and a current ratio of 1.70. The stock has a market capitalization of $196.73 billion, a P/E ratio of 58.73, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.59 and a beta of 0.90. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $109.29 and a 200 day moving average price of $100.16. Abbott Laboratories has a fifty-two week low of $61.61 and a fifty-two week high of $115.14.

Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 21st. The healthcare product maker reported $0.98 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.90 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $8.85 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.53 billion. Abbott Laboratories had a net margin of 10.50% and a return on equity of 18.19%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 9.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.84 earnings per share. On average, research analysts forecast that Abbott Laboratories will post 3.57 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, November 16th. Investors of record on Thursday, October 15th were paid a $0.36 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, October 14th. This represents a $1.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.30%. Abbott Laboratories’s dividend payout ratio is currently 44.44%.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group set a $94.00 price objective on shares of Abbott Laboratories and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 2nd. SVB Leerink lifted their price target on shares of Abbott Laboratories from $110.00 to $115.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 22nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on shares of Abbott Laboratories from $110.00 to $125.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, October 9th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Abbott Laboratories from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $118.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, October 27th. Finally, Wolfe Research assumed coverage on shares of Abbott Laboratories in a research report on Friday, September 11th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $124.00 price target for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $115.53.

Abbott Laboratories discovers, develops, manufactures, and sells health care products worldwide. Its Established Pharmaceutical Products segment offers generic pharmaceuticals for the treatment of pancreatic exocrine insufficiency; irritable bowel syndrome or biliary spasm; intrahepatic cholestasis or depressive symptom; gynecological disorder; hormone replacement therapy; dyslipidemia; hypertension; hypothyroidism; MÃ©niÃ¨re's disease and vestibular vertigo; pain, fever, and inflammation; migraine; and anti-infective clarithromycin, as well as provides influenza vaccines and products that regulate physiological rhythm of the colon.

