Victory Capital Management Inc. Grows Stake in LyondellBasell Industries (NYSE:LYB)

Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its position in shares of LyondellBasell Industries (NYSE:LYB) by 6.8% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 970,259 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after purchasing an additional 61,372 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. owned approximately 0.29% of LyondellBasell Industries worth $68,394,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of LYB. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of LyondellBasell Industries by 40.2% during the 2nd quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 69,337 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $4,557,000 after acquiring an additional 19,896 shares during the last quarter. GW Henssler & Associates Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of LyondellBasell Industries during the 2nd quarter worth $219,000. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund lifted its holdings in shares of LyondellBasell Industries by 14.2% during the 2nd quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 147,453 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $9,691,000 after acquiring an additional 18,300 shares during the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP lifted its holdings in shares of LyondellBasell Industries by 5.8% during the 2nd quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 478,913 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $31,474,000 after acquiring an additional 26,132 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mn Services Vermogensbeheer B.V. bought a new stake in shares of LyondellBasell Industries during the 2nd quarter worth $14,938,000. 66.81% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get LyondellBasell Industries alerts:

LYB has been the subject of several recent research reports. Truist boosted their price target on shares of LyondellBasell Industries from $60.00 to $75.00 in a research note on Tuesday, October 6th. Scotiabank reissued a “sector perform” rating on shares of LyondellBasell Industries in a research note on Monday, August 3rd. Bank of America boosted their price target on shares of LyondellBasell Industries from $68.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 10th. Sanford C. Bernstein downgraded shares of LyondellBasell Industries from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $83.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Friday, November 13th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets boosted their price target on shares of LyondellBasell Industries from $66.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 6th. Eighteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. LyondellBasell Industries presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $74.32.

Shares of NYSE LYB opened at $82.23 on Friday. LyondellBasell Industries has a 1 year low of $33.71 and a 1 year high of $95.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.88, a current ratio of 2.25 and a quick ratio of 1.41. The company’s 50-day moving average is $75.43 and its 200 day moving average is $68.90. The stock has a market capitalization of $27.46 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.36, a P/E/G ratio of 1.84 and a beta of 1.46.

LyondellBasell Industries (NYSE:LYB) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, October 30th. The specialty chemicals company reported $1.27 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.13 by $0.14. The business had revenue of $6.78 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.58 billion. LyondellBasell Industries had a net margin of 4.23% and a return on equity of 24.09%. The business’s revenue was down 22.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $2.85 earnings per share. Research analysts anticipate that LyondellBasell Industries will post 4.74 earnings per share for the current year.

In other LyondellBasell Industries news, Director Jagjeet S. Bindra sold 1,878 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $83.21, for a total value of $156,268.38. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. 0.18% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

LyondellBasell Industries Company Profile

LyondellBasell Industries N.V. operates as a chemical company in the United States, Germany, Mexico, Italy, France, Japan, China, the Netherlands, and internationally. The company operates in six segments: Olefins and PolyolefinsÂAmericas; Olefins and PolyolefinsÂEurope, Asia, International; Intermediates and Derivatives; Advanced Polymer Solutions; Refining; and Technology.

Recommended Story: How does a security become overbought?

Receive News & Ratings for LyondellBasell Industries Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for LyondellBasell Industries and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.