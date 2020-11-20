Victory Capital Management Inc. Grows Stake in The Toro Company (NYSE:TTC)

Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its position in shares of The Toro Company (NYSE:TTC) by 308.2% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 806,432 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 608,869 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. owned approximately 0.75% of The Toro worth $67,700,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC grew its position in shares of The Toro by 4.5% during the 2nd quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC now owns 3,508,374 shares of the company’s stock valued at $232,057,000 after purchasing an additional 151,513 shares in the last quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB lifted its holdings in shares of The Toro by 115.1% during the 2nd quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 3,314,786 shares of the company’s stock worth $217,318,000 after acquiring an additional 1,773,693 shares during the last quarter. Mairs & Power Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of The Toro by 8.9% during the 2nd quarter. Mairs & Power Inc. now owns 2,697,743 shares of the company’s stock worth $178,968,000 after acquiring an additional 219,860 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its holdings in shares of The Toro by 1.8% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,593,561 shares of the company’s stock worth $105,718,000 after acquiring an additional 28,349 shares during the last quarter. Finally, FMR LLC lifted its holdings in shares of The Toro by 105.2% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 724,513 shares of the company’s stock worth $49,875,000 after acquiring an additional 371,518 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.77% of the company’s stock.

In other news, Director Janet Katherine Cooper sold 8,383 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.38, for a total transaction of $673,825.54. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 12,208 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $981,279.04. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Renee J. Peterson sold 76,800 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $82.70, for a total transaction of $6,351,360.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 54,258 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,487,136.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 106,145 shares of company stock valued at $8,783,617. Insiders own 1.77% of the company’s stock.

The Toro stock opened at $88.42 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.91, a current ratio of 1.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74. The company has a market capitalization of $9.49 billion, a PE ratio of 32.39, a P/E/G ratio of 2.99 and a beta of 0.72. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $85.52 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $75.01. The Toro Company has a twelve month low of $52.07 and a twelve month high of $90.14.

The Toro (NYSE:TTC) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, September 3rd. The company reported $0.82 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.56 by $0.26. The firm had revenue of $841.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $772.58 million. The Toro had a net margin of 9.04% and a return on equity of 32.58%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up .3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.83 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts expect that The Toro Company will post 2.86 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Robert W. Baird raised shares of The Toro from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $80.00 to $88.00 in a report on Friday, September 4th. Colliers Securities reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of The Toro in a research note on Friday, September 4th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of The Toro from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 6th. Finally, Raymond James reissued a “hold” rating on shares of The Toro in a research note on Thursday, September 3rd. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $82.00.

The Toro Company designs, manufactures, and markets professional and residential equipment worldwide. The company's Professional segment offers turf and landscape equipment products, including sports fields and grounds maintenance equipment, golf course mowing and maintenance equipment, landscape contractor mowing equipment, landscape creation and renovation equipment, rental and specialty construction equipment, and other maintenance equipment; and snow and ice management equipment, such as snowplows, salt and sand spreaders, and related parts and accessories for light and medium duty trucks, utility task vehicles, skid steers, and front-end loaders.

