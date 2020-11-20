Victory Capital Management Inc. Has $59.93 Million Stock Holdings in Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT)

Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT) by 13.8% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 401,814 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after acquiring an additional 48,872 shares during the quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. owned about 0.07% of Caterpillar worth $59,931,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of CAT. Demars Financial Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Caterpillar during the second quarter valued at $28,000. Jaffetilchin Investment Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Caterpillar during the second quarter valued at $30,000. Moisand Fitzgerald Tamayo LLC lifted its stake in shares of Caterpillar by 317.2% during the third quarter. Moisand Fitzgerald Tamayo LLC now owns 242 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $36,000 after acquiring an additional 184 shares during the period. JJJ Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in Caterpillar by 149.0% in the third quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 249 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $37,000 after buying an additional 149 shares during the period. Finally, Riggs Asset Managment Co. Inc. lifted its stake in Caterpillar by 109.3% in the third quarter. Riggs Asset Managment Co. Inc. now owns 383 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $39,000 after buying an additional 200 shares during the period. 59.87% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, General Counsel Suzette M. Long sold 3,687 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $155.00, for a total transaction of $571,485.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the general counsel now directly owns 10,549 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,635,095. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider William P. Ainsworth sold 12,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $154.78, for a total value of $1,857,360.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 76,501 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,840,824.78. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 35,154 shares of company stock valued at $5,631,946. 0.31% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

NYSE:CAT opened at $172.90 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.74, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a current ratio of 1.54. The company has a market cap of $93.93 billion, a PE ratio of 28.77, a PEG ratio of 2.67 and a beta of 0.99. Caterpillar Inc. has a 52-week low of $87.50 and a 52-week high of $176.37. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $162.48 and a 200 day simple moving average of $139.76.

Caterpillar (NYSE:CAT) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 27th. The industrial products company reported $1.34 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.15 by $0.19. The business had revenue of $9.88 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.78 billion. Caterpillar had a return on equity of 25.24% and a net margin of 7.60%. Caterpillar’s quarterly revenue was down 22.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $2.66 earnings per share. On average, research analysts predict that Caterpillar Inc. will post 5.41 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 20th. Investors of record on Monday, October 26th will be issued a dividend of $1.03 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, October 23rd. This represents a $4.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.38%. Caterpillar’s payout ratio is presently 37.25%.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on CAT shares. Langenberg & Company lowered Caterpillar from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 27th. Oppenheimer started coverage on Caterpillar in a research note on Sunday, August 2nd. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Citigroup increased their target price on Caterpillar from $150.00 to $175.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 17th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their target price on Caterpillar from $171.00 to $186.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 28th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group increased their target price on Caterpillar from $159.00 to $179.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, October 16th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the stock. Caterpillar has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $149.95.

Caterpillar Inc manufactures and sells construction and mining equipment, diesel and natural gas engines, and industrial gas turbines. Its Construction Industries segment offers asphalt pavers, compactors, cold planers, feller bunchers, harvesters, motorgraders, pipelayers, road reclaimers, skidders, telehandlers, and utility vehicles; backhoe, knuckleboom, compact track, multi-terrain, skid steer, and track-type loaders; forestry and wheel excavators; and site prep and track-type tractors.

