Victory Capital Management Inc. Has $61.09 Million Stake in Gilead Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:GILD)

Victory Capital Management Inc. decreased its stake in Gilead Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:GILD) by 0.6% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 966,687 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 6,062 shares during the quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. owned approximately 0.08% of Gilead Sciences worth $61,085,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. LPL Financial LLC boosted its stake in Gilead Sciences by 21.9% in the 3rd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 543,474 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $34,342,000 after buying an additional 97,776 shares in the last quarter. Employers Holdings Inc. boosted its stake in Gilead Sciences by 50.5% in the 3rd quarter. Employers Holdings Inc. now owns 13,865 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $876,000 after buying an additional 4,650 shares in the last quarter. Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in Gilead Sciences by 3.3% in the third quarter. Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc. now owns 2,362,685 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $149,298,000 after purchasing an additional 75,172 shares in the last quarter. Swiss National Bank boosted its stake in Gilead Sciences by 8.5% in the third quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 6,237,723 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $394,162,000 after purchasing an additional 489,800 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sector Gamma AS boosted its stake in Gilead Sciences by 10.0% in the third quarter. Sector Gamma AS now owns 477,094 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $30,148,000 after purchasing an additional 43,310 shares in the last quarter. 77.87% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

GILD has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Truist reduced their price objective on Gilead Sciences from $74.00 to $67.00 in a research note on Thursday, August 20th. BMO Capital Markets reduced their price objective on Gilead Sciences from $74.00 to $64.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 29th. SVB Leerink reduced their price objective on Gilead Sciences from $88.00 to $79.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 29th. Oppenheimer boosted their price objective on Gilead Sciences from $90.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 10th. Finally, BidaskClub lowered Gilead Sciences from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Friday, July 24th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have given a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $75.74.

NASDAQ GILD opened at $60.63 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $61.07 and a 200 day simple moving average of $69.27. The company has a market capitalization of $76.00 billion, a PE ratio of 62.51, a P/E/G ratio of 0.69 and a beta of 0.53. The company has a current ratio of 3.36, a quick ratio of 3.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.22. Gilead Sciences, Inc. has a 12 month low of $57.04 and a 12 month high of $85.97.

Gilead Sciences (NASDAQ:GILD) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 28th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $2.11 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.90 by $0.21. Gilead Sciences had a return on equity of 37.77% and a net margin of 5.48%. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Gilead Sciences, Inc. will post 6.63 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 30th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, December 15th will be issued a $0.68 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, December 14th. This represents a $2.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.49%. Gilead Sciences’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 44.30%.

Gilead Sciences Profile

Gilead Sciences, Inc, a research-based biopharmaceutical company, discovers, develops, and commercializes medicines in the areas of unmet medical needs in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company's products include Biktarvy, Descovy, Odefsey, Genvoya, Stribild, Complera/Eviplera, Atripla, and Truvada for the treatment of human immunodeficiency virus (HIV) infection; and Vosevi, Vemlidy, Epclusa, Harvoni, and Viread products for treating liver diseases.

