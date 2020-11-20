Victory Capital Management Inc. Has $61.84 Million Stake in NVR, Inc. (NYSE:NVR)

Victory Capital Management Inc. trimmed its holdings in NVR, Inc. (NYSE:NVR) by 3.0% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 15,144 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 461 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in NVR were worth $61,835,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in shares of NVR by 1.3% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 299,749 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $1,223,912,000 after buying an additional 3,775 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC lifted its position in shares of NVR by 14.3% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 165,162 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $538,222,000 after buying an additional 20,601 shares during the last quarter. Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of NVR by 2.3% in the second quarter. Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc. now owns 99,059 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $322,809,000 after buying an additional 2,221 shares during the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of NVR by 47.6% in the second quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 83,365 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $271,666,000 after buying an additional 26,882 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Thrivent Financial for Lutherans lifted its position in shares of NVR by 25.0% in the second quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 42,347 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $137,998,000 after buying an additional 8,457 shares during the last quarter. 83.75% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on NVR shares. Zelman & Associates upgraded NVR from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 21st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on NVR from $5,300.00 to $5,400.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 21st. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on NVR from $4,000.00 to $4,620.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 21st. ValuEngine lowered NVR from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Saturday, October 10th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered NVR from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $4,128.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, September 22nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $4,668.25.

In related news, Director Alexandra A. Jung acquired 30 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, October 23rd. The shares were purchased at an average price of $4,211.37 per share, for a total transaction of $126,341.10. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 125 shares in the company, valued at $526,421.25. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Eugene James Bredow sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $4,300.00, for a total value of $4,300,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 1,826 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,851,800. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 9.00% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

NVR stock opened at $4,215.53 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $4,210.76 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $3,738.70. NVR, Inc. has a one year low of $2,043.01 and a one year high of $4,530.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a current ratio of 6.08 and a quick ratio of 3.81. The firm has a market cap of $15.68 billion, a PE ratio of 19.43, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.42 and a beta of 1.11.

NVR (NYSE:NVR) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 20th. The construction company reported $65.11 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $59.89 by $5.22. NVR had a return on equity of 33.14% and a net margin of 12.16%. The firm had revenue of $1.99 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.97 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $56.11 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 4.1% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts expect that NVR, Inc. will post 229.39 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

NVR Company Profile

NVR, Inc operates as a homebuilder in the United States. The company operates in two segments, Homebuilding and Mortgage Banking. It primarily constructs and sells single-family detached homes, townhomes, and condominium buildings under the Ryan Homes, NVHomes, and Heartland Homes names. The company markets its Ryan Homes products to first-time and first-time move-up buyers; and NVHomes and Heartland Homes products to move-up and luxury buyers.

