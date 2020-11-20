Victory Capital Management Inc. Has $63.60 Million Stake in Mirati Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRTX)

Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Mirati Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRTX) by 5.4% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 383,011 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after buying an additional 19,551 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Mirati Therapeutics were worth $63,599,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd acquired a new position in Mirati Therapeutics during the 3rd quarter valued at about $51,000. NEXT Financial Group Inc purchased a new position in shares of Mirati Therapeutics in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $54,000. Private Advisor Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Mirati Therapeutics in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $63,000. Prospera Financial Services Inc purchased a new position in shares of Mirati Therapeutics in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $112,000. Finally, Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Mirati Therapeutics in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $96,000.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on MRTX. CSFB boosted their target price on Mirati Therapeutics from $140.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 8th. Citigroup downgraded Mirati Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $127.00 to $183.00 in a research note on Friday, September 18th. Barclays boosted their target price on Mirati Therapeutics from $143.00 to $244.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 29th. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their target price on Mirati Therapeutics from $152.00 to $267.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, October 26th. Finally, BidaskClub downgraded Mirati Therapeutics from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 22nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company. Mirati Therapeutics presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $207.73.

In other Mirati Therapeutics news, major shareholder Boxer Capital, Llc sold 400,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, October 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $202.00, for a total transaction of $80,800,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder Ltd. Braslyn sold 295,436 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, October 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $206.57, for a total transaction of $61,028,214.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 4.10% of the company’s stock.

Shares of MRTX stock opened at $226.87 on Friday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $201.82 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $142.67. Mirati Therapeutics, Inc. has a 1 year low of $66.01 and a 1 year high of $240.58. The stock has a market capitalization of $11.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -29.46 and a beta of 1.85.

Mirati Therapeutics (NASDAQ:MRTX) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, November 4th. The biotechnology company reported ($1.96) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($2.03) by $0.07. Mirati Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 10,983.84% and a negative return on equity of 60.10%. The business had revenue of $11.40 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $0.21 million. The business’s revenue was up 1053.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts forecast that Mirati Therapeutics, Inc. will post -8.28 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Mirati Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage oncology company, develops product candidates to address the genetic and immunological promoters of cancer in the United States. The company develops MRTX849, a KRAS G12C inhibitor, which is in Phase I/II clinical trial for treating non-small cell lung (NSCL), colorectal, pancreatic, and other cancers; and sitravatinib, a spectrum-selective kinase inhibitor that is in Phase II clinical trial for the treatment of NSCL cancer, as well as a KRAS G12D inhibitor program, which is in preclinical development.

