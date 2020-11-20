Victory Capital Management Inc. Has $64.70 Million Holdings in Monolithic Power Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:MPWR)

Victory Capital Management Inc. lessened its position in shares of Monolithic Power Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:MPWR) by 4.3% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 231,386 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 10,446 shares during the quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. owned approximately 0.52% of Monolithic Power Systems worth $64,698,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in MPWR. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Monolithic Power Systems by 49.8% during the 2nd quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 15,188 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $3,599,000 after purchasing an additional 5,049 shares in the last quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System grew its holdings in shares of Monolithic Power Systems by 14.4% during the 2nd quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System now owns 23,050 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $5,463,000 after purchasing an additional 2,900 shares in the last quarter. Cerebellum GP LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Monolithic Power Systems during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $127,000. CWM LLC grew its holdings in shares of Monolithic Power Systems by 33.0% during the 2nd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 371 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $88,000 after purchasing an additional 92 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management UK Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of Monolithic Power Systems by 20.0% during the 2nd quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management UK Ltd. now owns 6,000 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,422,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares in the last quarter. 93.95% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several brokerages recently commented on MPWR. Loop Capital boosted their price target on Monolithic Power Systems from $285.00 to $350.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, November 2nd. Truist boosted their price target on Monolithic Power Systems from $277.00 to $346.00 in a research note on Friday, October 30th. Needham & Company LLC boosted their price target on Monolithic Power Systems from $275.00 to $350.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 30th. Raymond James boosted their price target on Monolithic Power Systems from $275.00 to $336.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, October 30th. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities boosted their price target on Monolithic Power Systems from $300.00 to $380.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 30th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $323.70.

In other news, CEO Michael Hsing sold 10,960 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $280.50, for a total transaction of $3,074,280.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 968,730 shares in the company, valued at $271,728,765. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director James C. Moyer sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $268.83, for a total value of $2,688,300.00. In the last quarter, insiders sold 57,447 shares of company stock valued at $16,003,664. Corporate insiders own 3.00% of the company’s stock.

Shares of MPWR opened at $312.32 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $312.43 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $258.94. Monolithic Power Systems, Inc. has a 52-week low of $130.12 and a 52-week high of $358.68. The company has a market cap of $14.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 94.93, a PEG ratio of 4.05 and a beta of 1.04.

Monolithic Power Systems (NASDAQ:MPWR) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 29th. The semiconductor company reported $1.69 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.68 by $0.01. Monolithic Power Systems had a return on equity of 17.95% and a net margin of 19.78%. The firm had revenue of $259.42 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $258.12 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.08 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 53.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Monolithic Power Systems, Inc. will post 3.32 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Monolithic Power Systems, Inc designs, develops, and markets integrated power semiconductor solutions and power delivery architectures for consumer, computing and storage, automotive, industrial, communications, and consumer applications markets. It offers direct current (DC) to DC integrated circuits (ICs) that are used to convert and control voltages of various electronic systems, such as portable electronic devices, wireless LAN access points, computers, monitors, automobiles, and medical equipment.

