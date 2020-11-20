Victory Capital Management Inc. Has $67.52 Million Stake in Neurocrine Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:NBIX)

Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Neurocrine Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:NBIX) by 9.2% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 702,111 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 59,279 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. owned 0.75% of Neurocrine Biosciences worth $67,516,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. LPL Financial LLC grew its holdings in Neurocrine Biosciences by 27.0% in the 3rd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 7,854 shares of the company’s stock valued at $755,000 after buying an additional 1,670 shares during the last quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System grew its holdings in Neurocrine Biosciences by 1.1% in the 3rd quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 137,240 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,197,000 after buying an additional 1,560 shares during the last quarter. M&T Bank Corp grew its holdings in Neurocrine Biosciences by 6.0% in the 3rd quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 3,049 shares of the company’s stock valued at $294,000 after buying an additional 173 shares during the last quarter. Trexquant Investment LP acquired a new stake in Neurocrine Biosciences in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $2,572,000. Finally, GSA Capital Partners LLP grew its holdings in Neurocrine Biosciences by 325.0% in the 3rd quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP now owns 7,081 shares of the company’s stock valued at $681,000 after buying an additional 5,415 shares during the last quarter. 96.85% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of analysts have issued reports on NBIX shares. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on Neurocrine Biosciences from $149.00 to $146.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, August 4th. Oppenheimer reduced their price objective on Neurocrine Biosciences from $150.00 to $145.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 10th. Piper Sandler raised their price objective on Neurocrine Biosciences from $141.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 4th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Neurocrine Biosciences from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 8th. Finally, BidaskClub downgraded Neurocrine Biosciences from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 10th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $132.14.

In other news, insider Julie Cooke sold 987 shares of Neurocrine Biosciences stock in a transaction on Friday, October 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $95.26, for a total value of $94,021.62. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 9,549 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $909,637.74. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Kevin Charles Gorman sold 3,390 shares of Neurocrine Biosciences stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.78, for a total value of $307,744.20. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 441,071 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $40,040,425.38. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 27,229 shares of company stock valued at $2,594,534 over the last three months. Insiders own 4.30% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NBIX opened at $87.45 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $97.87 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $112.25. Neurocrine Biosciences, Inc. has a 52-week low of $72.14 and a 52-week high of $136.26. The company has a market cap of $8.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 41.45 and a beta of 1.14.

Neurocrine Biosciences (NASDAQ:NBIX) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Saturday, November 14th. The company reported ($0.62) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.11 by ($0.73). Neurocrine Biosciences had a net margin of 20.36% and a return on equity of 39.22%. The business had revenue of $258.80 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $282.59 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.56 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Neurocrine Biosciences, Inc. will post 2.11 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Neurocrine Biosciences, Inc, a commercial-stage biopharmaceutical company, discovers and develops therapeutics for the treatment of neurological, endocrine, and psychiatric disorders in the United States. The company offers INGREZZA (valbenazine), a vesicular monoamine transporter 2 inhibitor (VMAT2) for the treatment of tardive dyskinesia; and ORILISSA, a gonadotropin-releasing hormone antagonist for use in the treatment of endometriosis.

