Victory Capital Management Inc. Increases Stock Holdings in Avanos Medical, Inc. (NYSE:AVNS)

Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in Avanos Medical, Inc. (NYSE:AVNS) by 5.4% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,057,057 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 104,925 shares during the quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. owned about 4.30% of Avanos Medical worth $68,335,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Private Advisor Group LLC purchased a new position in Avanos Medical during the second quarter worth about $37,000. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. purchased a new position in Avanos Medical during the second quarter worth about $123,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Avanos Medical by 36.0% during the third quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 5,480 shares of the company’s stock worth $182,000 after buying an additional 1,450 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors purchased a new position in Avanos Medical during the second quarter worth about $181,000. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank boosted its stake in Avanos Medical by 47.1% during the second quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 6,064 shares of the company’s stock worth $178,000 after buying an additional 1,943 shares during the period. 78.22% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Avanos Medical alerts:

Several brokerages have weighed in on AVNS. TheStreet raised shares of Avanos Medical from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 8th. ValuEngine raised shares of Avanos Medical from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, November 2nd. KeyCorp increased their price target on shares of Avanos Medical from $43.00 to $47.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 4th. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of Avanos Medical from $31.00 to $36.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 4th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Avanos Medical has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $35.00.

Shares of NYSE:AVNS opened at $41.77 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $38.18 and its 200 day moving average price is $32.58. The stock has a market cap of $2.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 144.03, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 9.92 and a beta of 1.01. Avanos Medical, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $19.46 and a fifty-two week high of $44.85. The company has a quick ratio of 2.14, a current ratio of 3.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19.

Avanos Medical (NYSE:AVNS) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, November 3rd. The company reported $0.21 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.10 by $0.11. The firm had revenue of $186.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $165.87 million. Avanos Medical had a net margin of 1.93% and a return on equity of 3.20%. The firm’s revenue was up 8.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.30 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Avanos Medical, Inc. will post 0.68 EPS for the current year.

About Avanos Medical

Avanos Medical, Inc operates as a medical technology company that focuses on delivering medical device solutions to improve patients' quality of life in North America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, and Latin America. Its product portfolio includes digestive health products, including enteral feeding tubes and solutions; respiratory health products, such as closed airway suction systems and oral care kits; and acute pain products comprising surgical pain pumps, and cold and compression therapy systems, as well as interventional pain management solutions that include minimally invasive interventional pain therapies.

Recommended Story: What are municipal bonds?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AVNS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Avanos Medical, Inc. (NYSE:AVNS).

Receive News & Ratings for Avanos Medical Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Avanos Medical and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.