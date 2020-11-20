Victory Capital Management Inc. Lowers Stock Holdings in CBRE Group, Inc. (NYSE:CBRE)

Victory Capital Management Inc. trimmed its stake in CBRE Group, Inc. (NYSE:CBRE) by 10.4% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 1,366,263 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 157,743 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in CBRE Group were worth $64,173,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. JLB & Associates Inc. boosted its position in CBRE Group by 0.5% in the 3rd quarter. JLB & Associates Inc. now owns 41,975 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,971,000 after buying an additional 225 shares during the period. Smithfield Trust Co. raised its holdings in shares of CBRE Group by 54.5% in the 2nd quarter. Smithfield Trust Co. now owns 794 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 280 shares in the last quarter. Greenleaf Trust raised its holdings in shares of CBRE Group by 3.0% in the 3rd quarter. Greenleaf Trust now owns 10,307 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $484,000 after purchasing an additional 303 shares in the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. raised its holdings in shares of CBRE Group by 1.2% in the 2nd quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 29,281 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,316,000 after purchasing an additional 339 shares in the last quarter. Finally, OLD National Bancorp IN raised its holdings in shares of CBRE Group by 1.8% in the 2nd quarter. OLD National Bancorp IN now owns 19,169 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $867,000 after purchasing an additional 348 shares in the last quarter. 90.29% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on CBRE shares. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of CBRE Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $52.00 price target for the company. in a report on Tuesday, October 6th. Raymond James boosted their price target on shares of CBRE Group from $55.00 to $59.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, October 30th. UBS Group boosted their price target on shares of CBRE Group from $47.00 to $54.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, November 2nd. Finally, TheStreet upgraded shares of CBRE Group from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 22nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $51.86.

NYSE CBRE opened at $58.47 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.26, a current ratio of 1.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27. The firm has a market cap of $19.61 billion, a PE ratio of 18.44, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.04 and a beta of 1.55. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $50.79 and a 200 day moving average price of $46.42. CBRE Group, Inc. has a 52 week low of $29.17 and a 52 week high of $64.75.

CBRE Group (NYSE:CBRE) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 29th. The financial services provider reported $0.73 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.42 by $0.31. CBRE Group had a net margin of 4.48% and a return on equity of 16.83%. The business had revenue of $5.65 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.30 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.79 EPS. CBRE Group’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that CBRE Group, Inc. will post 2.67 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, EVP Laurence H. Midler sold 7,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $49.90, for a total value of $374,250.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 109,485 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,463,301.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Daniel G. Queenan sold 6,506 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $46.80, for a total transaction of $304,480.80. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 150,909 shares in the company, valued at $7,062,541.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.80% of the company’s stock.

CBRE Group, Inc operates as a commercial real estate services and investment company worldwide. It operates through Advisory Services, Global Workplace Solutions, and Real Estate Investments segments. The Advisory Services segment provides strategic advice and execution to owners, investors, and occupiers of real estate in connection with leasing; property sales and mortgage services under the CBRE Capital Markets brand; property and project management services, including construction management, marketing, building engineering, accounting, and financial services for owners of and investors in office, industrial, and retail properties; and valuation services that include market value appraisals, litigation support, discounted cash flow analyses, and feasibility studies, as well as consulting services, such as property condition reports, hotel advisory, and environmental consulting.

