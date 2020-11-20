Victory Capital Management Inc. Lowers Stock Holdings in LKQ Co. (NASDAQ:LKQ)

Victory Capital Management Inc. decreased its position in shares of LKQ Co. (NASDAQ:LKQ) by 2.7% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 2,239,211 shares of the auto parts company’s stock after selling 63,170 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in LKQ were worth $62,093,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. increased its holdings in LKQ by 85.4% in the 2nd quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 313,084 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $8,203,000 after acquiring an additional 144,172 shares during the last quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund increased its holdings in LKQ by 13.3% in the 2nd quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 92,100 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $2,413,000 after acquiring an additional 10,800 shares during the last quarter. Cerebellum GP LLC bought a new stake in LKQ in the 2nd quarter valued at $38,000. Bfsg LLC bought a new stake in LKQ in the 2nd quarter valued at $597,000. Finally, Railway Pension Investments Ltd increased its holdings in LKQ by 136.3% in the 2nd quarter. Railway Pension Investments Ltd now owns 137,300 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $3,597,000 after acquiring an additional 79,200 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 92.09% of the company’s stock.

Get LKQ alerts:

LKQ stock opened at $35.33 on Friday. LKQ Co. has a 12 month low of $13.31 and a 12 month high of $38.38. The company has a current ratio of 2.13, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $32.34 and a 200 day moving average price of $29.25. The stock has a market cap of $10.75 billion, a PE ratio of 18.03 and a beta of 1.73.

LKQ (NASDAQ:LKQ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 29th. The auto parts company reported $0.75 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.52 by $0.23. LKQ had a net margin of 5.12% and a return on equity of 14.23%. The firm had revenue of $3.05 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.95 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.61 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts forecast that LKQ Co. will post 2.39 EPS for the current year.

A number of analysts have issued reports on LKQ shares. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price target on shares of LKQ from $35.00 to $42.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, September 11th. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price target on shares of LKQ from $44.00 to $48.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, September 11th. Stephens lifted their price target on shares of LKQ from $35.00 to $40.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 8th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of LKQ from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $33.00 target price on the stock in a report on Monday, October 5th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded shares of LKQ from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Thursday, October 22nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $37.86.

LKQ Profile

LKQ Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, distributes replacement parts, components, and systems used in the repair and maintenance of vehicles. It operates in three segments: North America, Europe, and Specialty. The company distributes bumper covers, automotive body panels, and lights, as well as automotive glass products, such as windshields; salvage products, including mechanical and collision parts comprising engines; transmissions; door assemblies; sheet metal products, such as trunk lids, fenders, and hoods; lights and bumper assemblies; scrap metal and other materials to metals recyclers; and brake pads, discs and sensors, clutches, steering and suspension products, filters, and oil and automotive fluids, as well as electrical products, including spark plugs and batteries.

Featured Article: Limitations to arbitrage trading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LKQ? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for LKQ Co. (NASDAQ:LKQ).

Receive News & Ratings for LKQ Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for LKQ and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.