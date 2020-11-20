Victory Capital Management Inc. Purchases 413,500 Shares of VictoryShares USAA Core Intermediate-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:UITB)

Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its position in shares of VictoryShares USAA Core Intermediate-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:UITB) by 50.6% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,230,759 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 413,500 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. owned about 12.13% of VictoryShares USAA Core Intermediate-Term Bond ETF worth $66,621,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Separately, LPL Financial LLC raised its stake in shares of VictoryShares USAA Core Intermediate-Term Bond ETF by 4.6% during the third quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 5,650 shares of the company’s stock valued at $306,000 after acquiring an additional 246 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA:UITB opened at $54.47 on Friday. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $54.12 and a 200-day moving average price of $53.88. VictoryShares USAA Core Intermediate-Term Bond ETF has a 12 month low of $48.91 and a 12 month high of $54.95.

