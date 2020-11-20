Victory Capital Management Inc. Purchases 45,065 Shares of JD.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:JD)

Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in JD.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:JD) by 6.1% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 788,005 shares of the information services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 45,065 shares during the quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. owned about 0.05% of JD.com worth $61,157,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in JD. Toronto Dominion Bank increased its stake in JD.com by 880.2% in the third quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 20,682 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $1,605,000 after acquiring an additional 18,572 shares during the last quarter. American International Group Inc. increased its stake in JD.com by 2.6% in the third quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 66,606 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $5,169,000 after acquiring an additional 1,664 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in JD.com by 36.2% in the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 4,119,403 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $166,837,000 after acquiring an additional 1,095,678 shares during the last quarter. FNY Investment Advisers LLC increased its stake in JD.com by 361.8% in the third quarter. FNY Investment Advisers LLC now owns 29,233 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $2,268,000 after acquiring an additional 22,903 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its stake in JD.com by 32.3% in the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 2,846,379 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $171,295,000 after acquiring an additional 694,461 shares during the last quarter. 42.49% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get JD.com alerts:

JD.com stock opened at $86.04 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.20, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $82.83 and a 200-day moving average of $68.21. The firm has a market cap of $125.52 billion, a P/E ratio of 43.24, a P/E/G ratio of 1.51 and a beta of 0.97. JD.com, Inc. has a 1-year low of $30.84 and a 1-year high of $92.77.

JD.com (NASDAQ:JD) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 16th. The information services provider reported $3.42 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.36 by $3.06. JD.com had a net margin of 3.34% and a return on equity of 9.53%. Research analysts forecast that JD.com, Inc. will post 1.19 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of research analysts recently commented on the company. Mizuho increased their target price on JD.com from $80.00 to $90.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 22nd. Bank of America upgraded shares of JD.com to a “buy” rating and upped their price target for the company from $73.00 to $85.00 in a research report on Wednesday, August 19th. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price target on shares of JD.com from $73.00 to $85.00 in a research report on Tuesday, August 18th. Smith Barney Citigroup upped their price target on shares of JD.com from $104.00 to $107.00 in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell upped their price target on shares of JD.com from $104.00 to $107.00 in a research report on Tuesday. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fifteen have given a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $72.39.

About JD.com

JD.com, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as an e-commerce company and retail infrastructure service provider in the People's Republic of China. It operates in two segments, JD Retail and New Businesses. The company offers home appliances; mobile handsets and other digital products; desktop, laptop, and other computers, as well as printers and other office equipment; furniture and household goods; apparel; cosmetics, personal care items, and pet products; women's shoes, bags, jewelry, and luxury goods; men's shoes, sports gears, and fitness equipment; automobiles and accessories; maternal and childcare products, toys, and musical instruments; and food, beverage, and fresh produce.

See Also: How to Use a Moving Average for Trading



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding JD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for JD.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:JD).

Receive News & Ratings for JD.com Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for JD.com and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.