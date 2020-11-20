Victory Capital Management Inc. Raises Stake in IAA, Inc. (NYSE:IAA)

Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its position in IAA, Inc. (NYSE:IAA) by 3.8% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,161,843 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 42,147 shares during the quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. owned approximately 0.86% of IAA worth $60,497,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Freestone Capital Holdings LLC purchased a new position in IAA in the third quarter worth approximately $43,000. State of Tennessee Treasury Department purchased a new position in IAA in the second quarter worth approximately $123,000. Quantitative Systematic Strategies LLC purchased a new position in IAA in the second quarter worth approximately $201,000. Rowland Carmichael Advisors Inc. ADV purchased a new position in IAA in the second quarter worth approximately $202,000. Finally, Ipswich Investment Management Co. Inc. purchased a new position in IAA in the third quarter worth approximately $205,000.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $54.00 price target on shares of IAA in a research note on Sunday, August 9th. Truist boosted their price objective on shares of IAA from $57.00 to $65.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 3rd. Northcoast Research downgraded shares of IAA from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, October 19th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of IAA from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $67.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Thursday, November 5th. Finally, Robert W. Baird boosted their price objective on shares of IAA from $50.00 to $62.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 3rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $55.75.

IAA stock opened at $60.77 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $57.91 and a 200 day moving average price of $47.29. IAA, Inc. has a 12 month low of $21.79 and a 12 month high of $64.98. The company has a market cap of $8.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 46.39, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.95 and a beta of 1.92.

IAA (NYSE:IAA) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 2nd. The company reported $0.41 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.32 by $0.09. IAA had a net margin of 12.99% and a negative return on equity of 246.98%. The firm had revenue of $338.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $329.30 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.35 EPS. IAA’s revenue for the quarter was down 5.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts anticipate that IAA, Inc. will post 1.45 EPS for the current year.

IAA Company Profile

IAA, Inc provides auction solutions for total loss, damaged, and low-value vehicles. The company's multi-channel platform facilitates the marketing and sale of total loss, damaged, and low-value vehicles for a spectrum of sellers. Its solutions focuses on a diverse set of customers, provide buyers with the vehicles need to, among other things, fulfill vehicle rebuild requirements, replacement part inventory, or scrap demand.

