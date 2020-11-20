Victory Capital Management Inc. Reduces Stock Holdings in Take-Two Interactive Software, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTWO)

Victory Capital Management Inc. decreased its position in Take-Two Interactive Software, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTWO) by 30.4% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 372,878 shares of the company’s stock after selling 163,224 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. owned about 0.33% of Take-Two Interactive Software worth $61,607,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Rathbone Brothers plc lifted its stake in Take-Two Interactive Software by 19.1% in the second quarter. Rathbone Brothers plc now owns 27,350 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,817,000 after purchasing an additional 4,395 shares during the last quarter. IBM Retirement Fund raised its holdings in Take-Two Interactive Software by 39.1% during the 3rd quarter. IBM Retirement Fund now owns 3,653 shares of the company’s stock valued at $604,000 after acquiring an additional 1,026 shares during the period. DAVENPORT & Co LLC raised its holdings in Take-Two Interactive Software by 0.7% during the 3rd quarter. DAVENPORT & Co LLC now owns 437,949 shares of the company’s stock valued at $72,358,000 after acquiring an additional 2,971 shares during the period. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise raised its holdings in Take-Two Interactive Software by 16.2% during the 2nd quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise now owns 3,587 shares of the company’s stock valued at $501,000 after acquiring an additional 500 shares during the period. Finally, US Bancorp DE raised its holdings in Take-Two Interactive Software by 8.6% during the 2nd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 22,603 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,155,000 after acquiring an additional 1,795 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.08% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ TTWO opened at $165.58 on Friday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $163.55 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $154.20. Take-Two Interactive Software, Inc. has a 12-month low of $100.00 and a 12-month high of $180.61. The firm has a market cap of $19.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 42.46, a PEG ratio of 4.06 and a beta of 0.57.

Take-Two Interactive Software (NASDAQ:TTWO) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 5th. The company reported $2.00 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.97 by $1.03. Take-Two Interactive Software had a net margin of 13.22% and a return on equity of 28.26%. The business had revenue of $957.50 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $884.68 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.63 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up .7% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts expect that Take-Two Interactive Software, Inc. will post 3.45 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on TTWO. KeyCorp reissued a “buy” rating and set a $193.00 target price on shares of Take-Two Interactive Software in a report on Friday, August 14th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on shares of Take-Two Interactive Software from $175.00 to $200.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 13th. Wedbush reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $210.00 price target on shares of Take-Two Interactive Software in a report on Friday, November 6th. Bank of America cut shares of Take-Two Interactive Software from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $155.00 to $166.00 in a report on Tuesday, August 4th. Finally, MKM Partners upped their price target on shares of Take-Two Interactive Software from $165.00 to $190.00 in a report on Tuesday, August 4th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and nineteen have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $167.72.

In other Take-Two Interactive Software news, Director Michael Sheresky sold 227 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $161.35, for a total transaction of $36,626.45. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 61,158 shares in the company, valued at $9,867,843.30. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Corporate insiders own 1.09% of the company’s stock.

Take-Two Interactive Software, Inc develops, publishes, and markets interactive entertainment solutions for consumers worldwide. The company offers its products under the Rockstar Games and 2K labels, as well as under Private Division and Social Point labels. It develops and publishes action/adventure products under the Grand Theft Auto, Max Payne, Midnight Club, and Red Dead Redemption names; and offers episodes, content, and virtual currency.

