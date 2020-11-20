Victory Capital Management Inc. Reduces Stock Position in Workday, Inc. (NASDAQ:WDAY)

Victory Capital Management Inc. lowered its stake in Workday, Inc. (NASDAQ:WDAY) by 16.9% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 294,916 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 59,966 shares during the quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. owned 0.12% of Workday worth $63,445,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of WDAY. First Trust Advisors LP boosted its holdings in Workday by 293.6% in the second quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 1,979,363 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $370,853,000 after purchasing an additional 1,476,488 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Workday by 4.2% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 10,700,629 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $2,004,869,000 after purchasing an additional 430,636 shares during the last quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in Workday by 268.4% in the second quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC now owns 457,964 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $85,804,000 after purchasing an additional 333,645 shares during the last quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB boosted its holdings in Workday by 333.5% in the second quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 334,262 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $62,564,000 after purchasing an additional 257,153 shares during the last quarter. Finally, FIL Ltd boosted its holdings in Workday by 34.0% in the second quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 774,642 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $145,136,000 after purchasing an additional 196,691 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 67.98% of the company’s stock.

WDAY has been the topic of several analyst reports. Barclays lifted their price target on shares of Workday from $220.00 to $238.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, October 23rd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Bank of America lifted their price target on shares of Workday from $230.00 to $275.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 28th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of Workday from $215.00 to $295.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, August 28th. Canaccord Genuity lifted their price target on shares of Workday from $216.00 to $265.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 28th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on shares of Workday from $175.00 to $215.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, August 28th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have issued a hold rating, seventeen have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $237.55.

Workday stock opened at $230.80 on Friday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $221.32 and its 200-day moving average price is $196.08. Workday, Inc. has a twelve month low of $107.75 and a twelve month high of $248.75. The company has a quick ratio of 1.45, a current ratio of 1.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62. The company has a market cap of $54.70 billion, a PE ratio of -123.42 and a beta of 1.59.

Workday (NASDAQ:WDAY) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, November 18th. The software maker reported $0.86 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.67 by $0.19. Workday had a negative net margin of 10.77% and a negative return on equity of 10.56%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.53 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Workday, Inc. will post -0.71 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, EVP Richard Harry Sauer sold 4,802 shares of Workday stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $224.05, for a total transaction of $1,075,888.10. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, COO James Bozzini sold 5,210 shares of Workday stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $225.20, for a total transaction of $1,173,292.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 364,183 shares of company stock valued at $82,989,001. 26.51% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

About Workday

Workday, Inc provides enterprise cloud applications worldwide. Its applications help its customers to manage critical business functions and optimize their financial and human capital resources. The company offers Workday Financial Management application that provides functions of general ledger, accounting, accounts payable and receivable, cash and asset management, revenue management, and grants management, as well as project and resource management, time and expense tracking, project billing, revenue recognition, financial reporting, and analytics.

