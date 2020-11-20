Victory Capital Management Inc. Sells 133,563 Shares of Insulet Co. (NASDAQ:PODD)

Victory Capital Management Inc. lessened its stake in Insulet Co. (NASDAQ:PODD) by 31.9% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 284,923 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after selling 133,563 shares during the quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. owned approximately 0.43% of Insulet worth $67,410,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in PODD. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. grew its stake in Insulet by 67.7% in the 2nd quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 6,856 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $1,332,000 after buying an additional 2,768 shares in the last quarter. Redpoint Investment Management Pty Ltd purchased a new position in Insulet in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $211,000. Vident Investment Advisory LLC grew its stake in Insulet by 167.0% in the 2nd quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC now owns 6,239 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $1,212,000 after buying an additional 3,902 shares in the last quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. grew its stake in Insulet by 31.8% in the 2nd quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 1,243 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $241,000 after buying an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Assenagon Asset Management S.A. grew its stake in Insulet by 476.9% in the 2nd quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 24,870 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $4,831,000 after buying an additional 20,559 shares in the last quarter.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Oppenheimer restated a “hold” rating and set a $235.00 price target on shares of Insulet in a research report on Friday, August 7th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on shares of Insulet from $250.00 to $266.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 5th. Canaccord Genuity boosted their price target on shares of Insulet from $210.00 to $240.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 5th. Stephens boosted their price target on shares of Insulet from $165.00 to $230.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, August 7th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Raymond James boosted their price target on shares of Insulet from $249.00 to $250.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 5th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $232.82.

Shares of NASDAQ:PODD opened at $264.24 on Friday. Insulet Co. has a 52-week low of $121.00 and a 52-week high of $268.33. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $244.68 and a 200 day moving average of $213.55. The firm has a market capitalization of $17.42 billion, a PE ratio of 943.75 and a beta of 0.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.62, a quick ratio of 7.31 and a current ratio of 8.08.

Insulet (NASDAQ:PODD) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 4th. The medical instruments supplier reported $0.17 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.08 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $234.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $221.73 million. Insulet had a net margin of 2.20% and a return on equity of 10.96%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 21.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.01 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Insulet Co. will post 0.33 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Insulet news, COO Charles Alpuche sold 3,415 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $220.11, for a total value of $751,675.65. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Shacey Petrovic sold 15,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $233.91, for a total transaction of $3,508,650.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 33,813 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,909,198.83. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 22,415 shares of company stock valued at $5,160,326 over the last three months. 1.10% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Insulet Corporation develops, manufactures, and sells insulin delivery systems for people with insulin-dependent diabetes. Its Omnipod System comprise two devices: a self-adhesive disposable tubeless Omnipod device that is worn on the body for up to three days at a time, and its wireless companion, the handheld personal diabetes manager.

