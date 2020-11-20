Victory Capital Management Inc. Sells 2,424,280 Shares of The Allstate Co. (NYSE:ALL)

Victory Capital Management Inc. lessened its stake in The Allstate Co. (NYSE:ALL) by 78.0% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 685,385 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 2,424,280 shares during the quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. owned approximately 0.23% of The Allstate worth $64,522,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Keebeck Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of The Allstate in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $31,000. Hoover Financial Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of The Allstate in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $32,000. Planned Solutions Inc. bought a new stake in shares of The Allstate in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $36,000. Ovata Capital Management Ltd bought a new stake in The Allstate during the 2nd quarter valued at $47,000. Finally, Edge Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in The Allstate during the 3rd quarter valued at $49,000. 67.22% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on ALL. Barclays began coverage on shares of The Allstate in a report on Tuesday. They set an “overweight” rating and a $107.00 target price on the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of The Allstate from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $96.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Monday, September 21st. Bank of America boosted their target price on shares of The Allstate from $147.00 to $149.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, November 5th. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on shares of The Allstate from $104.00 to $102.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, October 19th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised shares of The Allstate from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $107.00 to $108.00 in a report on Tuesday, September 22nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating, nine have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $114.93.

Shares of NYSE:ALL opened at $100.37 on Friday. The Allstate Co. has a 52-week low of $64.13 and a 52-week high of $125.92. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $92.61 and a 200 day moving average of $94.58. The firm has a market capitalization of $30.52 billion, a PE ratio of 7.04, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.05 and a beta of 0.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a quick ratio of 0.28 and a current ratio of 0.28.

The Allstate (NYSE:ALL) last announced its earnings results on Monday, November 9th. The insurance provider reported $2.94 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.77 by $1.17. The Allstate had a net margin of 10.68% and a return on equity of 16.70%. The company had revenue of $9.34 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.44 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $2.84 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 2.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that The Allstate Co. will post 12.44 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The Allstate Profile

The Allstate Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides property and casualty, and other insurance products in the United States and Canada. The company operates through Allstate Protection, Service Businesses, Allstate Life, and Allstate Benefits segments. The Allstate Protection segment offers private passenger auto and homeowners insurance; specialty auto products, including motorcycle, trailer, motor home, and off-road vehicle insurance; other personal lines products, such as renter, condominium, landlord, boat, umbrella, and manufactured home and stand-alone scheduled personal property; liability insurance products; and commercial lines products under the Allstate, Esurance, and Encompass brand names.

