Victory Capital Management Inc. Sells 369,643 Shares of Duke Energy Co. (NYSE:DUK)

Victory Capital Management Inc. lowered its position in Duke Energy Co. (NYSE:DUK) by 34.5% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 703,249 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 369,643 shares during the quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. owned about 0.10% of Duke Energy worth $62,280,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Sound View Wealth Advisors Group LLC grew its position in Duke Energy by 0.7% in the third quarter. Sound View Wealth Advisors Group LLC now owns 16,082 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,424,000 after acquiring an additional 109 shares in the last quarter. Hanson & Doremus Investment Management grew its position in Duke Energy by 0.4% in the third quarter. Hanson & Doremus Investment Management now owns 27,743 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $2,457,000 after acquiring an additional 111 shares in the last quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. grew its position in Duke Energy by 12.2% in the third quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 1,092 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $97,000 after acquiring an additional 119 shares in the last quarter. Hotaling Investment Management LLC grew its position in Duke Energy by 3.5% in the second quarter. Hotaling Investment Management LLC now owns 3,573 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $285,000 after acquiring an additional 120 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Pegasus Asset Management Inc. grew its position in Duke Energy by 0.6% in the second quarter. Pegasus Asset Management Inc. now owns 20,397 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,630,000 after acquiring an additional 120 shares in the last quarter. 56.83% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several analysts have issued reports on the stock. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of Duke Energy from $98.00 to $101.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on shares of Duke Energy from $91.00 to $92.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, November 9th. Barclays upped their price target on shares of Duke Energy from $87.00 to $102.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Scotiabank lowered shares of Duke Energy from a “sector outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and set a $100.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Thursday, October 1st. Finally, Bank of America upgraded shares of Duke Energy from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and cut their price target for the company from $87.00 to $85.00 in a research report on Wednesday, September 9th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $95.64.

Duke Energy stock opened at $91.70 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.52, a quick ratio of 0.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $92.97 and a 200-day moving average of $85.49. The firm has a market cap of $67.49 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.59, a P/E/G ratio of 5.20 and a beta of 0.24. Duke Energy Co. has a 1-year low of $62.13 and a 1-year high of $103.79.

Duke Energy (NYSE:DUK) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 5th. The utilities provider reported $1.87 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.79 by $0.08. Duke Energy had a net margin of 8.68% and a return on equity of 8.28%. The company had revenue of $6.72 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.34 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.79 earnings per share. Duke Energy’s revenue was down 3.2% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts forecast that Duke Energy Co. will post 5.07 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 16th. Investors of record on Friday, November 13th will be paid a $0.965 dividend. This represents a $3.86 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.21%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 12th. Duke Energy’s payout ratio is currently 76.28%.

Duke Energy Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an energy company in the United States. It operates through three segments: Electric Utilities and Infrastructure, Gas Utilities and Infrastructure, and Commercial Renewables. The Electric Utilities and Infrastructure segment generates, transmits, distributes, and sells electricity in the Carolinas, Florida, and the Midwest; and uses coal, hydroelectric, natural gas, oil, renewable sources, and nuclear fuel to generate electricity.

