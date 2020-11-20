Victory Capital Management Inc. Sells 439,339 Shares of Trane Technologies plc (NYSE:TT)

Victory Capital Management Inc. lowered its position in shares of Trane Technologies plc (NYSE:TT) by 45.3% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 530,681 shares of the company’s stock after selling 439,339 shares during the quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. owned approximately 0.22% of Trane Technologies worth $64,345,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in TT. CVA Family Office LLC bought a new stake in shares of Trane Technologies during the third quarter worth $27,000. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC bought a new stake in shares of Trane Technologies during the third quarter worth $29,000. NEXT Financial Group Inc acquired a new stake in shares of Trane Technologies during the third quarter worth $29,000. CX Institutional grew its stake in shares of Trane Technologies by 302.6% during the third quarter. CX Institutional now owns 310 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 233 shares during the period. Finally, Northwest Investment Counselors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Trane Technologies during the third quarter worth $44,000. Institutional investors own 81.03% of the company’s stock.

In related news, SVP Evan M. Turtz sold 20,003 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $117.77, for a total transaction of $2,355,753.31. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 23,585 shares in the company, valued at $2,777,605.45. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Richard J. Swift sold 4,354 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $120.02, for a total value of $522,567.08. Insiders have sold 83,030 shares of company stock valued at $9,859,333 over the last ninety days. 0.92% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of brokerages recently commented on TT. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on Trane Technologies from $102.00 to $109.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 7th. Argus raised Trane Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $160.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Friday, November 13th. TheStreet raised Trane Technologies from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Monday, July 27th. Barclays lifted their price objective on Trane Technologies from $120.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, October 5th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on Trane Technologies from $81.00 to $97.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 30th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $121.71.

TT stock opened at $146.79 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77, a current ratio of 1.66 and a quick ratio of 1.30. The stock has a market capitalization of $35.25 billion, a P/E ratio of 36.97, a P/E/G ratio of 6.16 and a beta of 1.08. The business has a 50-day moving average of $133.91 and a 200-day moving average of $110.11. Trane Technologies plc has a fifty-two week low of $70.00 and a fifty-two week high of $153.72.

Trane Technologies (NYSE:TT) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 28th. The company reported $1.72 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.34 by $0.38. Trane Technologies had a return on equity of 18.82% and a net margin of 6.76%. Equities analysts expect that Trane Technologies plc will post 3.9 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 31st. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 4th will be given a dividend of $0.53 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 3rd. This represents a $2.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.44%. Trane Technologies’s dividend payout ratio is currently 33.28%.

About Trane Technologies

Trane Technologies plc provides climate control solutions for buildings, homes, and transportation. It offers offers air conditioners, exchangers, and handlers; airside and terminal devices; auxiliary power units; chillers; coils and condensers; gensets; furnaces; heat pumps; home automation products; humidifiers; hybrid and non-diesel transport refrigeration, and ice energy storage solutions; indoor air quality; industrial refrigeration products; large and light commercial unitary products;motor replacements; refrigerant reclamation products; thermostats/controls; transport heater products; variable refrigerant flow products; and water source heat pumps.

