Victory Capital Management Inc. Sells 46,967 Shares of Colfax Co. (NYSE:CFX)

Victory Capital Management Inc. lessened its stake in Colfax Co. (NYSE:CFX) by 2.4% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,916,619 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 46,967 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. owned approximately 1.62% of Colfax worth $60,105,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of CFX. FMR LLC grew its position in Colfax by 54.0% in the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 5,940,347 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $165,736,000 after purchasing an additional 2,082,069 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its position in Colfax by 133.9% in the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 3,104,101 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $86,604,000 after purchasing an additional 1,776,826 shares during the period. Alps Advisors Inc. grew its position in Colfax by 2,218.1% in the 3rd quarter. Alps Advisors Inc. now owns 1,618,000 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,947,000 after purchasing an additional 1,548,200 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in Colfax by 11.1% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 9,119,207 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $254,426,000 after purchasing an additional 914,221 shares during the period. Finally, Federated Hermes Inc. grew its position in Colfax by 66.4% in the 2nd quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 2,142,545 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $59,777,000 after purchasing an additional 855,155 shares during the period. 93.05% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on CFX. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of Colfax from $28.00 to $33.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, August 7th. TD Securities lifted their price target on shares of Colfax from $6.00 to $6.50 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, July 27th. Bank of America lifted their price target on shares of Colfax from $40.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 16th. Argus lifted their price target on shares of Colfax from $32.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 13th. Finally, UBS Group upgraded shares of Colfax from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $36.00 to $40.00 in a research note on Monday, November 9th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $32.74.

In other Colfax news, SVP Jason Maclean sold 1,001 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.11, for a total value of $33,143.11. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 7,814 shares in the company, valued at approximately $258,721.54. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 12.00% of the stock is owned by insiders.

CFX opened at $35.74 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a current ratio of 1.64. Colfax Co. has a fifty-two week low of $12.23 and a fifty-two week high of $39.30. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $31.37 and its 200 day moving average is $30.39. The stock has a market cap of $4.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -714.80, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.49 and a beta of 2.08.

Colfax (NYSE:CFX) last released its earnings results on Thursday, October 29th. The industrial products company reported $0.41 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.39 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $805.93 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $757.46 million. Colfax had a negative net margin of 0.24% and a positive return on equity of 6.04%. Colfax’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.50 EPS. On average, equities research analysts predict that Colfax Co. will post 1.37 earnings per share for the current year.

About Colfax

Colfax Corporation operates as a diversified technology company worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Medical Technology and Fabrication Technology. The Medical Technology segment offers orthopedic solutions, including orthopedic devices and braces, reconstructive and surgical implants, footwear, bone growth stimulators, and software and services spanning the full continuum of patient care, as well as injury prevention, rehabilitation, pain management, and physical therapy under the Aircast, Chattanooga, CMF, Compex, DonJoy, ProCare, DJO Surgical, Dr.

