Victory Capital Management Inc. Sells 48,614 Shares of Washington Real Estate Investment Trust (NYSE:WRE)

Victory Capital Management Inc. reduced its holdings in Washington Real Estate Investment Trust (NYSE:WRE) by 1.5% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,110,077 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 48,614 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. owned approximately 3.78% of Washington Real Estate Investment Trust worth $62,606,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Private Advisor Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Washington Real Estate Investment Trust during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $47,000. Sandy Spring Bank boosted its stake in Washington Real Estate Investment Trust by 31.2% in the 2nd quarter. Sandy Spring Bank now owns 2,256 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $50,000 after buying an additional 536 shares in the last quarter. Glenmede Trust Co. NA boosted its stake in Washington Real Estate Investment Trust by 28.3% in the 2nd quarter. Glenmede Trust Co. NA now owns 2,523 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $56,000 after buying an additional 557 shares in the last quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Washington Real Estate Investment Trust by 13.8% in the 2nd quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 3,997 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $89,000 after buying an additional 485 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Meridian Investment Counsel Inc. boosted its stake in Washington Real Estate Investment Trust by 22.2% in the 3rd quarter. Meridian Investment Counsel Inc. now owns 11,000 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $221,000 after buying an additional 2,000 shares in the last quarter. 86.42% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

WRE has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Raymond James decreased their price target on Washington Real Estate Investment Trust from $25.00 to $21.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, November 2nd. ValuEngine raised Washington Real Estate Investment Trust from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, November 13th. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price objective on Washington Real Estate Investment Trust from $29.00 to $24.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, September 23rd. Finally, Capital One Financial lowered Washington Real Estate Investment Trust from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $28.00 to $24.00 in a research note on Friday, September 25th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. Washington Real Estate Investment Trust currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $23.20.

WRE stock opened at $23.64 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $1.95 billion, a P/E ratio of 4.97 and a beta of 0.76. Washington Real Estate Investment Trust has a twelve month low of $16.95 and a twelve month high of $32.22. The company has a quick ratio of 0.81, a current ratio of 0.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81. The business has a fifty day moving average of $20.03 and a 200-day moving average of $21.43.

Washington Real Estate Investment Trust (NYSE:WRE) last released its earnings results on Thursday, October 29th. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.01) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.35 by ($0.36). The firm had revenue of $73.23 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $71.48 million. Washington Real Estate Investment Trust had a return on equity of 3.10% and a net margin of 123.40%. The company’s revenue was down 8.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.41 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Washington Real Estate Investment Trust will post 1.47 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 6th. Investors of record on Wednesday, December 23rd will be issued a $0.30 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, December 22nd. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.08%. Washington Real Estate Investment Trust’s dividend payout ratio is presently 72.29%.

Washington Real Estate Investment Trust Company Profile

WashREIT owns and operates uniquely positioned real estate assets in the Washington DC market. Backed by decades of experience, expertise and ambition, we create value by transforming insights into strategy and strategy into action. As of July 28, 2020, the Company's portfolio of 45 properties includes approximately 3.7 million square feet of commercial space and 6,861 multifamily apartment units.

