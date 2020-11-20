Victory Capital Management Inc. Sells 52,811 Shares of Healthcare Realty Trust Incorporated (NYSE:HR)

Victory Capital Management Inc. lowered its position in shares of Healthcare Realty Trust Incorporated (NYSE:HR) by 2.6% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,984,179 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 52,811 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. owned approximately 1.46% of Healthcare Realty Trust worth $59,763,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Marshall Wace North America L.P. bought a new stake in shares of Healthcare Realty Trust during the 1st quarter valued at $39,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Healthcare Realty Trust during the 1st quarter valued at $94,000. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale grew its position in shares of Healthcare Realty Trust by 78.4% during the 3rd quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 4,038 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $116,000 after acquiring an additional 1,775 shares during the period. Mesirow Financial Investment Management Equity Management grew its position in shares of Healthcare Realty Trust by 24.9% during the 2nd quarter. Mesirow Financial Investment Management Equity Management now owns 6,800 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $199,000 after acquiring an additional 1,355 shares during the period. Finally, OLD National Bancorp IN bought a new stake in shares of Healthcare Realty Trust during the 3rd quarter valued at $203,000. 97.77% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of HR stock opened at $30.97 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $4.21 billion, a P/E ratio of 36.44 and a beta of 0.53. Healthcare Realty Trust Incorporated has a 52 week low of $24.10 and a 52 week high of $37.97. The company has a quick ratio of 0.67, a current ratio of 0.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $30.29 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $29.65.

Healthcare Realty Trust (NYSE:HR) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 4th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.06 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.40 by ($0.34). The company had revenue of $125.25 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $123.04 million. Healthcare Realty Trust had a return on equity of 6.08% and a net margin of 23.27%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.40 EPS. On average, analysts anticipate that Healthcare Realty Trust Incorporated will post 1.63 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 16th will be issued a $0.30 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 13th. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.87%. Healthcare Realty Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 75.00%.

HR has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Stifel Nicolaus reissued a “buy” rating and set a $32.00 price objective on shares of Healthcare Realty Trust in a research report on Tuesday, September 1st. Capital One Financial upgraded shares of Healthcare Realty Trust from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $33.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Friday, September 18th. Raymond James upgraded shares of Healthcare Realty Trust from an “outperform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $34.00 to $35.00 in a research note on Monday, August 31st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Healthcare Realty Trust from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 6th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $31.90.

About Healthcare Realty Trust

Healthcare Realty Trust is a real estate investment trust that integrates owning, managing, financing and developing income-producing real estate properties associated primarily with the delivery of outpatient healthcare services throughout the United States. As of June 30, 2020, the Company owned 210 real estate properties in 24 states totaling 15.5 million square feet and was valued at approximately $5.5 billion.

