Victory Capital Management Inc. Sells 539,478 Shares of Patterson Companies, Inc. (NASDAQ:PDCO)

Victory Capital Management Inc. trimmed its stake in Patterson Companies, Inc. (NASDAQ:PDCO) by 17.3% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 2,582,830 shares of the company’s stock after selling 539,478 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. owned 2.68% of Patterson Companies worth $62,259,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Macquarie Group Ltd. raised its stake in shares of Patterson Companies by 26.7% in the 2nd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 4,307 shares of the company’s stock valued at $95,000 after acquiring an additional 907 shares in the last quarter. AJO LP bought a new position in shares of Patterson Companies in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $97,000. Assetmark Inc. bought a new position in shares of Patterson Companies in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $99,000. Cubic Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Patterson Companies in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $201,000. Finally, Brandywine Oak Private Wealth LLC bought a new position in shares of Patterson Companies in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $201,000. 89.51% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NASDAQ:PDCO opened at $27.57 on Friday. Patterson Companies, Inc. has a 1-year low of $12.93 and a 1-year high of $30.38. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.66 billion, a PE ratio of -4.38, a PEG ratio of 1.91 and a beta of 1.68. The business’s 50 day moving average is $26.26 and its 200-day moving average is $23.61. The company has a current ratio of 1.49, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69.

Patterson Companies (NASDAQ:PDCO) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, September 3rd. The company reported $0.33 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.24 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $1.25 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.18 billion. Patterson Companies had a positive return on equity of 13.30% and a negative net margin of 10.99%. Patterson Companies’s quarterly revenue was down 6.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.27 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Patterson Companies, Inc. will post 1.58 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 30th. Investors of record on Friday, October 16th were paid a $0.26 dividend. This represents a $1.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.77%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, October 15th. Patterson Companies’s dividend payout ratio is 67.10%.

Several brokerages have commented on PDCO. Barclays lifted their price target on Patterson Companies from $18.00 to $21.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Friday, September 4th. ValuEngine downgraded Patterson Companies from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 3rd. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Patterson Companies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $29.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, August 26th. TheStreet raised Patterson Companies from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 23rd. Finally, BidaskClub raised Patterson Companies from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, October 16th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Patterson Companies currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $24.63.

In related news, VP Les B. Korsh sold 3,111 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.08, for a total value of $78,023.88. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. 1.30% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Patterson Companies Company Profile

Patterson Companies, Inc distributes and sells dental and animal health products in the United States, the United Kingdom, and Canada. It operates through three segments; Dental, Animal Health, and Corporate segments. The Dental segment offers consumable products, including infection control, restorative materials, hand instruments, and sterilization products; basic and advanced technology dental equipment; technology solutions, such as practice management software and e-commerce solutions; patient education systems; and office forms and stationery.

