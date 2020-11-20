Victory Capital Management Inc. Sells 72,555 Shares of The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS)

Victory Capital Management Inc. cut its holdings in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS) by 12.9% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 488,851 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock after selling 72,555 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in The Walt Disney were worth $60,657,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Winning Points Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of The Walt Disney by 2.1% in the second quarter. Winning Points Advisors LLC now owns 4,052 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $452,000 after acquiring an additional 85 shares in the last quarter. RB Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of The Walt Disney by 0.3% in the second quarter. RB Capital Management LLC now owns 27,243 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $3,038,000 after acquiring an additional 86 shares in the last quarter. Horan Capital Advisors LLC. lifted its stake in The Walt Disney by 0.6% in the second quarter. Horan Capital Advisors LLC. now owns 17,282 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $1,927,000 after purchasing an additional 95 shares during the last quarter. Dempze Nancy E lifted its stake in The Walt Disney by 0.4% in the third quarter. Dempze Nancy E now owns 21,435 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $2,660,000 after purchasing an additional 95 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Schulhoff & Co. Inc. lifted its stake in The Walt Disney by 1.1% in the third quarter. Schulhoff & Co. Inc. now owns 8,491 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $1,053,000 after purchasing an additional 95 shares during the last quarter. 57.46% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In related news, CEO Robert A. Chapek sold 9,537 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, November 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $140.00, for a total value of $1,335,180.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP Brent Woodford sold 17,077 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, November 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $142.25, for a total value of $2,429,203.25. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 36,620 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,209,195. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 28,614 shares of company stock worth $4,026,283. 0.31% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several equities analysts recently commented on the company. Loop Capital upgraded The Walt Disney from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $150.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, October 13th. Moffett Nathanson upped their price objective on The Walt Disney from $118.00 to $136.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 1st. Rosenblatt Securities upped their price objective on The Walt Disney from $145.00 to $155.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 13th. Credit Suisse Group upgraded The Walt Disney from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $116.00 to $146.00 in a research note on Wednesday, August 5th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded The Walt Disney from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $137.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Monday, August 17th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and nineteen have issued a buy rating to the company. The Walt Disney currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $141.42.

The Walt Disney stock opened at $141.72 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $256.10 billion, a P/E ratio of -89.13, a PEG ratio of 2.87 and a beta of 1.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a quick ratio of 1.26 and a current ratio of 1.32. The Walt Disney Company has a fifty-two week low of $79.07 and a fifty-two week high of $153.41. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $127.86 and its 200-day moving average price is $122.63.

The Walt Disney (NYSE:DIS) last released its earnings results on Thursday, November 12th. The entertainment giant reported ($0.20) EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.68) by $0.48. The business had revenue of $14.71 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $14.10 billion. The Walt Disney had a positive return on equity of 4.05% and a negative net margin of 4.38%. The firm’s revenue was down 23.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.07 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts predict that The Walt Disney Company will post 2.55 earnings per share for the current year.

The Walt Disney Company, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an entertainment company worldwide. The company's Media Networks segment operates domestic cable networks under the Disney, ESPN, Freeform, FX, and National Geographic brands; and television broadcast network under the ABC brand, as well as eight owned domestic television stations.

