Village Farms International, Inc. (VFF.TO) (TSE:VFF) Sets New 52-Week High at $10.67

Village Farms International, Inc. (VFF.TO) (TSE:VFF)’s stock price hit a new 52-week high during trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as C$10.67 and last traded at C$10.07, with a volume of 495501 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at C$10.47.

Separately, Raymond James increased their price objective on shares of Village Farms International, Inc. (VFF.TO) from C$14.00 to C$20.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 9th.

The stock has a market capitalization of $687.69 million and a P/E ratio of -221.49. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of C$7.03 and a 200 day simple moving average of C$7.04. The company has a current ratio of 4.00, a quick ratio of 2.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 20.00.

Village Farms International, Inc. (VFF.TO) Company Profile (TSE:VFF)

Village Farms International, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, produces, markets, and distributes greenhouse-grown tomatoes, bell peppers, and cucumbers in North America. It operates through three segments: Produce Business, Energy Business, and Cannabis and Hemp Business. The company also owns and operates a 7.0 megawatt power plant that generates and sells electricity to British Columbia Hydro and Power Authority; and produces and supplies cannabis products.

