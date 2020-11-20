Vitalhub Corp. (VHI.V) (CVE:VHI) PT Set at C$4.00 by Canaccord Genuity

Vitalhub Corp. (VHI.V) (CVE:VHI) has been assigned a C$4.00 target price by Canaccord Genuity in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, BayStreet.CA reports. The firm currently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Canaccord Genuity’s price objective suggests a potential upside of 36.99% from the company’s current price.

Separately, Cormark lifted their target price on Vitalhub Corp. (VHI.V) from C$3.00 to C$4.00 in a report on Tuesday, October 20th.

Shares of VHI stock opened at C$2.92 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $42.48 million and a P/E ratio of -83.43. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of C$2.62 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of C$2.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.99, a quick ratio of 2.97 and a current ratio of 3.01. Vitalhub Corp. has a fifty-two week low of C$1.20 and a fifty-two week high of C$3.42.

Vitalhub Corp. (VHI.V) Company Profile

Vitalhub Corp., together with its subsidiaries, develops technology solutions for health and human service providers in the mental health, long term care, community health service, home health, social service, acute care, and hospital sectors in Canada, the United Kingdom, and the United States. Its technologies include blockchain, mobile, patient flow, Web-based assessment, and electronic healthcare record solutions.

