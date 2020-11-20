Volkswagen AG (VOW3.F) (ETR:VOW3) Given a €190.00 Price Target at UBS Group

UBS Group set a €190.00 ($223.53) price target on Volkswagen AG (VOW3.F) (ETR:VOW3) in a report released on Tuesday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The brokerage currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently weighed in on the company. Morgan Stanley set a €135.00 ($158.82) price objective on Volkswagen AG (VOW3.F) and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research note on Monday, August 24th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €150.00 ($176.47) price objective on Volkswagen AG (VOW3.F) and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Friday, November 13th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €170.00 ($200.00) price objective on Volkswagen AG (VOW3.F) and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Friday, November 13th. Barclays set a €175.00 ($205.88) price objective on Volkswagen AG (VOW3.F) and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Friday, October 30th. Finally, Warburg Research set a €195.00 ($229.41) price objective on Volkswagen AG (VOW3.F) and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the stock. Volkswagen AG (VOW3.F) currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of €167.33 ($196.86).

Shares of ETR VOW3 opened at €152.52 ($179.44) on Tuesday. The business’s 50 day moving average is €137.59 and its two-hundred day moving average is €136.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 172.22, a current ratio of 1.13 and a quick ratio of 0.78. Volkswagen AG has a 1-year low of €79.38 ($93.39) and a 1-year high of €187.74 ($220.87). The stock has a market capitalization of $31.45 billion and a P/E ratio of 19.06.

Volkswagen AG (VOW3.F) Company Profile

Volkswagen AG manufactures and sells automobiles primarily in Europe, North America, South America, and the Asia-Pacific. The company operates in four segments: Passenger Cars and Light Commercial Vehicles, Commercial Vehicles, Power Engineering, and Financial Services. The Passenger Cars and Light Commercial Vehicles segment develops vehicles and engines, and light commercial vehicles; and produces and sells passenger cars and related parts.

