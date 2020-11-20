Volkswagen AG (VOW3.F) (ETR:VOW3) PT Set at €145.00 by Jefferies Financial Group

Jefferies Financial Group set a €145.00 ($170.59) price objective on Volkswagen AG (VOW3.F) (ETR:VOW3) in a report issued on Tuesday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The firm currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

Several other equities research analysts also recently issued reports on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €150.00 ($176.47) price target on Volkswagen AG (VOW3.F) and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Friday, November 13th. Royal Bank of Canada set a €184.00 ($216.47) price target on Volkswagen AG (VOW3.F) and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Tuesday. UBS Group set a €190.00 ($223.53) price objective on Volkswagen AG (VOW3.F) and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Monday, October 26th. The Goldman Sachs Group set a €181.00 ($212.94) price objective on Volkswagen AG (VOW3.F) and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, Barclays set a €175.00 ($205.88) price objective on Volkswagen AG (VOW3.F) and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Friday, October 30th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of €167.33 ($196.86).

Shares of Volkswagen AG (VOW3.F) stock opened at €152.52 ($179.44) on Tuesday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of €137.59 and a 200 day simple moving average of €136.94. Volkswagen AG has a 12-month low of €79.38 ($93.39) and a 12-month high of €187.74 ($220.87). The company has a market capitalization of $31.45 billion and a P/E ratio of 19.06. The company has a current ratio of 1.13, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 172.22.

About Volkswagen AG (VOW3.F)

Volkswagen AG manufactures and sells automobiles primarily in Europe, North America, South America, and the Asia-Pacific. The company operates in four segments: Passenger Cars and Light Commercial Vehicles, Commercial Vehicles, Power Engineering, and Financial Services. The Passenger Cars and Light Commercial Vehicles segment develops vehicles and engines, and light commercial vehicles; and produces and sells passenger cars and related parts.

