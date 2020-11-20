W. P. Carey Inc. (NYSE:WPC) Shares Acquired by State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System

State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System lifted its position in shares of W. P. Carey Inc. (NYSE:WPC) by 0.9% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 188,858 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,640 shares during the quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System owned 0.11% of W. P. Carey worth $12,306,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Biltmore Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of W. P. Carey during the third quarter worth about $57,000. Private Capital Group LLC increased its stake in shares of W. P. Carey by 34.8% during the second quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 929 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $64,000 after acquiring an additional 240 shares during the period. Prospera Financial Services Inc acquired a new position in shares of W. P. Carey during the third quarter worth about $67,000. Signaturefd LLC increased its stake in shares of W. P. Carey by 15.5% during the third quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 1,156 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $75,000 after acquiring an additional 155 shares during the period. Finally, Ellevest Inc. increased its stake in shares of W. P. Carey by 29.0% during the third quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 1,245 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $81,000 after acquiring an additional 280 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 62.16% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on WPC shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of W. P. Carey from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 20th. TheStreet upgraded shares of W. P. Carey from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 22nd. Finally, BMO Capital Markets restated a “buy” rating on shares of W. P. Carey in a research report on Friday, July 31st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $69.67.

Shares of WPC opened at $70.03 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.25, a quick ratio of 0.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $66.66 and its two-hundred day moving average is $66.96. W. P. Carey Inc. has a twelve month low of $38.62 and a twelve month high of $88.99. The firm has a market capitalization of $12.28 billion, a P/E ratio of 35.37 and a beta of 0.72.

W. P. Carey (NYSE:WPC) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, November 4th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.85 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.12 by ($0.27). W. P. Carey had a return on equity of 4.98% and a net margin of 28.17%. The company had revenue of $302.42 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $296.90 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.09 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 4.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts predict that W. P. Carey Inc. will post 4.58 EPS for the current year.

W. P. Carey Profile

W. P. Carey ranks among the largest net lease REITs with an enterprise value of approximately $18 billion and a diversified portfolio of operationally-critical commercial real estate that includes 1,216 net lease properties covering approximately 142 million square feet as of June 30, 2020. For over four decades, the company has invested in high-quality single-tenant industrial, warehouse, office, retail and self-storage properties subject to long-term net leases with built-in rent escalators.

