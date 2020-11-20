Wacker Neuson SE (WAC.F) (ETR:WAC) Given a €20.00 Price Target at Warburg Research

Wacker Neuson SE (WAC.F) (ETR:WAC) received a €20.00 ($23.53) price target from equities research analysts at Warburg Research in a note issued to investors on Friday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The firm currently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Warburg Research’s price objective would indicate a potential upside of 28.37% from the stock’s current price.

Several other brokerages have also recently commented on WAC. Kepler Capital Markets set a €11.00 ($12.94) target price on Wacker Neuson SE (WAC.F) and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday. Jefferies Financial Group set a €19.50 ($22.94) target price on Wacker Neuson SE (WAC.F) and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday. Hauck & Aufhaeuser set a €23.50 ($27.65) target price on Wacker Neuson SE (WAC.F) and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday. Finally, Berenberg Bank set a €19.00 ($22.35) target price on Wacker Neuson SE (WAC.F) and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 10th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of €18.60 ($21.88).

Shares of ETR WAC opened at €15.58 ($18.33) on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.49, a current ratio of 3.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 42.04. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.09 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.01. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is €17.01 and its 200 day simple moving average is €15.09. Wacker Neuson SE has a 52-week low of €7.80 ($9.18) and a 52-week high of €18.57 ($21.85).

Wacker Neuson SE (WAC.F) Company Profile

Wacker Neuson SE manufactures and distributes light and compact equipment under the Wacker Neuson, Kramer, and Weidemann brand names in Europe, the Americas, and Asia-Pacific. It operates through three segments: Light Equipment, Compact Equipment, and Services. The company offers internal and external vibrators for concrete compaction; trowels and screeds for concrete finishing; rammers, vibratory plates, and rollers for soil compaction; demolition products and saws; lighting; generators; pumps; and heaters.

