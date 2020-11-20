Waitr (NASDAQ:WTRH) Trading Up 11.2% on Insider Buying Activity

Waitr Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:WTRH) shares were up 11.2% during trading on Wednesday after an insider bought additional shares in the company. The company traded as high as $3.39 and last traded at $3.17. Approximately 7,337,320 shares were traded during mid-day trading, an increase of 24% from the average daily volume of 5,939,690 shares. The stock had previously closed at $2.85.

Specifically, Director Buford H. Ortale acquired 266,113 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 16th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $2.75 per share, for a total transaction of $731,810.75. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 266,113 shares in the company, valued at approximately $731,810.75. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 16.60% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on WTRH. Craig Hallum reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $7.00 target price (up previously from $2.00) on shares of Waitr in a research report on Friday, August 7th. BidaskClub raised Waitr from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 10th. Zacks Investment Research raised Waitr from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $3.00 target price for the company in a research report on Saturday, November 14th. ValuEngine lowered Waitr from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 3rd. Finally, B. Riley reduced their price objective on Waitr from $8.00 to $7.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, November 10th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $5.50.

The firm has a market capitalization of $376.46 million, a PE ratio of -1.10 and a beta of -3.86. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $3.05 and its 200-day moving average price is $3.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.55, a quick ratio of 1.77 and a current ratio of 1.77.

Waitr (NASDAQ:WTRH) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 9th. The company reported $0.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.06 by ($0.01). Waitr had a negative return on equity of 95.68% and a negative net margin of 118.32%. As a group, analysts anticipate that Waitr Holdings Inc. will post 0.16 earnings per share for the current year.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of WTRH. Portolan Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Waitr during the 2nd quarter worth about $5,393,000. Driehaus Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Waitr during the 2nd quarter worth $5,005,000. Granite Point Capital Management L.P. bought a new position in Waitr during the 2nd quarter worth $4,208,000. FMR LLC increased its position in Waitr by 255.6% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,669,436 shares of the company’s stock worth $20,518,000 after buying an additional 1,199,936 shares during the period. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased its position in Waitr by 3,124.4% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,169,967 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,767,000 after buying an additional 1,133,682 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 43.62% of the company’s stock.

Waitr Holdings Inc provides online food ordering and delivery services in the United States. Its Waitr Platform and Bite Squad Platform facilitate ordering of food and beverages by diners from restaurant partners for pick-up and delivery through a network of drivers. As of December 31, 2019, the company had approximately 18,000 restaurant partners in 640 cities.

