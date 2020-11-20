Wayfair Inc. (NYSE:W) Shares Sold by Swiss National Bank

Swiss National Bank lessened its holdings in shares of Wayfair Inc. (NYSE:W) by 0.8% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 250,337 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,100 shares during the quarter. Swiss National Bank owned 0.26% of Wayfair worth $72,851,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Mint Tower Capital Management B.V. bought a new position in Wayfair during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $9,433,000. World Asset Management Inc bought a new stake in shares of Wayfair in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $234,000. AE Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Wayfair in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $1,033,000. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new position in Wayfair during the 2nd quarter worth $226,000. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP increased its holdings in shares of Wayfair by 26.0% during the second quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 7,379 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,458,000 after purchasing an additional 1,524 shares during the period. 81.27% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other Wayfair news, major shareholder Spruce House Partnership Llc sold 93,197 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $306.00, for a total transaction of $28,518,282.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Steven Conine sold 4,080 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $348.26, for a total value of $1,420,900.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 474,883 shares of company stock worth $140,171,953 in the last 90 days. 30.86% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

NYSE:W opened at $248.55 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $277.38 and its 200 day moving average price is $245.75. Wayfair Inc. has a 52 week low of $21.70 and a 52 week high of $349.08. The company has a market capitalization of $24.72 billion, a P/E ratio of -35.61, a P/E/G ratio of 98.63 and a beta of 3.43.

Wayfair (NYSE:W) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 3rd. The company reported $2.30 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.45 by $1.85. The firm had revenue of $3.80 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.66 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted ($2.23) EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 64.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts predict that Wayfair Inc. will post 0.13 earnings per share for the current year.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Oppenheimer upped their price objective on shares of Wayfair from $200.00 to $395.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 6th. ValuEngine raised shares of Wayfair from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, August 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price objective on shares of Wayfair from $237.00 to $200.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, November 2nd. Credit Suisse Group upped their price objective on shares of Wayfair from $260.00 to $321.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, August 6th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Wayfair from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $234.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Monday, July 27th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $270.38.

Wayfair Inc engages in the e-commerce business in the United States and internationally. It provides approximately eighteen million products for the home sector under various brands. The company offers selection of furniture, dÃ©cor, decorative accents, housewares, seasonal dÃ©cor, and other home goods through its sites, including Wayfair, Joss & Main, AllModern, Birch Lane, and Perigold brands.

