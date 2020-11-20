Wayne Withrow Sells 5,000 Shares of SEI Investments (NASDAQ:SEIC) Stock

SEI Investments (NASDAQ:SEIC) EVP Wayne Withrow sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.99, for a total transaction of $279,950.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 46,174 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,585,282.26. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

Wayne Withrow also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, November 9th, Wayne Withrow sold 10,000 shares of SEI Investments stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $56.51, for a total transaction of $565,100.00.

Shares of NASDAQ SEIC opened at $54.29 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.85 billion, a PE ratio of 17.51, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.55 and a beta of 1.22. SEI Investments has a 1 year low of $35.40 and a 1 year high of $69.61. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $53.33 and its 200-day moving average is $53.28.

SEI Investments (NASDAQ:SEIC) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 21st. The asset manager reported $0.75 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.80 by ($0.05). SEI Investments had a net margin of 28.47% and a return on equity of 27.38%. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.86 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts expect that SEI Investments will post 3.02 EPS for the current year.

SEIC has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Oppenheimer increased their price objective on shares of SEI Investments from $58.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, July 23rd. Rosenblatt Securities reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of SEI Investments in a report on Monday, August 10th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of SEI Investments from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $53.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, September 9th. Morgan Stanley began coverage on shares of SEI Investments in a research note on Tuesday, October 6th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $63.00 target price on the stock. Finally, BidaskClub lowered shares of SEI Investments from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Monday, November 2nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $57.00.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Paces Ferry Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of SEI Investments in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $227,000. Voloridge Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of SEI Investments in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $2,996,000. Neo Ivy Capital Management raised its position in shares of SEI Investments by 61.1% in the 3rd quarter. Neo Ivy Capital Management now owns 9,041 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $458,000 after acquiring an additional 3,428 shares during the period. California State Teachers Retirement System raised its position in shares of SEI Investments by 1.2% in the 3rd quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 241,157 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $12,231,000 after acquiring an additional 2,889 shares during the period. Finally, Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of SEI Investments by 181.6% in the 3rd quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC now owns 46,089 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $2,337,000 after acquiring an additional 29,720 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 70.92% of the company’s stock.

SEI Investments Company Profile

SEI Investments Company is a publicly owned asset management holding company. Through its subsidiaries, the firm provides wealth management, retirement and investment solutions, asset management, asset administration, investment processing outsourcing solutions, financial services, and investment advisory services to its clients.

