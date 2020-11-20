WEC Energy Group, Inc. (NYSE:WEC) Shares Sold by Victory Capital Management Inc.

Victory Capital Management Inc. decreased its position in WEC Energy Group, Inc. (NYSE:WEC) by 2.0% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 688,162 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 13,932 shares during the quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. owned about 0.22% of WEC Energy Group worth $66,683,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Woodley Farra Manion Portfolio Management Inc. raised its stake in WEC Energy Group by 1.3% in the 2nd quarter. Woodley Farra Manion Portfolio Management Inc. now owns 43,142 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $3,781,000 after purchasing an additional 547 shares during the last quarter. Viking Fund Management LLC grew its holdings in WEC Energy Group by 9.8% in the 2nd quarter. Viking Fund Management LLC now owns 45,000 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $3,944,000 after buying an additional 4,000 shares during the period. IBM Retirement Fund grew its holdings in WEC Energy Group by 39.0% in the 3rd quarter. IBM Retirement Fund now owns 10,266 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $995,000 after buying an additional 2,883 shares during the period. Keybank National Association OH grew its holdings in WEC Energy Group by 8.8% in the 3rd quarter. Keybank National Association OH now owns 25,171 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $2,439,000 after buying an additional 2,028 shares during the period. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its holdings in WEC Energy Group by 15.2% in the 2nd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 1,846,018 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $161,803,000 after buying an additional 243,775 shares during the period. 73.05% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other WEC Energy Group news, Chairman Gale E. Klappa sold 4,501 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $105.59, for a total value of $475,260.59. Following the completion of the transaction, the chairman now owns 214,342 shares in the company, valued at approximately $22,632,371.78. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Robert M. Garvin sold 24,665 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $101.58, for a total value of $2,505,470.70. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 34,194 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,473,426.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.31% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

WEC has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on WEC Energy Group from $81.00 to $83.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a report on Monday, November 2nd. Atlantic Securities initiated coverage on WEC Energy Group in a report on Friday, September 4th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $112.00 price target for the company. Argus lifted their price target on WEC Energy Group from $100.00 to $105.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 15th. KeyCorp lifted their price target on WEC Energy Group from $102.00 to $104.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, October 19th. Finally, Barclays boosted their target price on WEC Energy Group from $94.00 to $107.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Wednesday. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $94.50.

NYSE WEC opened at $95.55 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $30.14 billion, a PE ratio of 25.82, a P/E/G ratio of 4.51 and a beta of 0.18. WEC Energy Group, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $68.01 and a fifty-two week high of $109.53. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $100.82 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $93.68. The company has a quick ratio of 0.36, a current ratio of 0.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02.

WEC Energy Group (NYSE:WEC) last released its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, November 8th. The utilities provider reported $0.84 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.76 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $1.65 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.66 billion. WEC Energy Group had a return on equity of 11.36% and a net margin of 16.26%. WEC Energy Group’s quarterly revenue was up 2.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.74 EPS. Sell-side analysts anticipate that WEC Energy Group, Inc. will post 3.75 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 13th will be issued a $0.6325 dividend. This represents a $2.53 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.65%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 12th. WEC Energy Group’s dividend payout ratio is presently 70.67%.

WEC Energy Group Profile

WEC Energy Group, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides regulated natural gas and electricity, and nonregulated renewable energy services in the United States. The company operates through six segments: Wisconsin, Illinois, Other States, Electric Transmission, Non-Utility Energy Infrastructure, and Corporate and Other.

